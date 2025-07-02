School spirit, private faith and sports persist in Coney Island tradition

It was a home run for the Diocese of Brooklyn as they held Catholic Schools Night at Maimonides Park on June 25.

During the softball game, the clergy — the Collars — took on the school administrators and principals — the Scholars — before the Brooklyn Cyclones took the field to play the Jersey Shore BlueClaws.

It was a close game, but the Scholars beat the Collars 4-2.

The night celebrated Catholic schools in both Brooklyn and Queens.

Team Scholars take the field.Photos by John Quaglione/DeSales Media. The clergy, named the Collars, took on the school administrators and principals, the Scholars.

“What a fun way to celebrate the last day of school with Catholic Schools Night at Maimonides Park last night in Coney Island,” wrote Bishop Robert Brennan on Facebook. “Prior to the Brooklyn Cyclones game, our very own Collars and Scholars game entertained the crowd. Congratulations to the Scholars team on their 4-2 win, and cheers to all the eighth grade graduates of Catholic Schools of Brooklyn and Queens honored for academic excellence.”

Students from St. Kevin Catholic Academy in Queens sang the National Anthem.

Besides the game, Brennan, Diocesan Schools Superintendent Deacon Kevin McCormack, and Deputy Superintendent Joan McMaster also honored and congratulated this year’s eighth grade Catholic school graduates and high-achieving students from Brooklyn and Queens.

Many students were honored during the game.

Bishop Robert, Brennan and Diocesan Schools Superintendent Deacon Kevin McCormack honor students. Photos by John Quaglione/DeSales Media.

Students were also recognized for excellence in art and writing for their contributions to Tablet, Jr., a monthly section in The Tablet newspaper designed by students.