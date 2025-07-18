Shore Road Park bench receives plaque to commemorate scene from “Saturday Night Fever”

The plaque reads, “In honor of John Travolta & Karen Lynn Gorney (Tony & Stephanie) and all the Brooklyn dreamers. Donated by: Michael “Kaves’ McLeer”

Bay Ridge-based artist is making sure a key location in a beloved movie is ‘stayin’ alive.’

For over two years, Michael “Kaves” McLeer was pushing to have a plaque placed on a bench in Shore Road Park in honor of a scene shot for the 1977 hit “Saturday Night Fever.”

Earlier this month, NYC Parks placed a mini plaque on the bench in the same spot where Tony Manero, played by John Travolta, and Stephanie, portrayed by Karen Lynn Gorney, shared a romantic scene discussing the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge.

“It was important for me as a Bay Ridge artist to kind of give back, and I felt it was special to honor the bench,” he said. “The movie has always been a great source of inspiration for me, and like a lot of other people, I want to celebrate it. It’s a piece of history that needs to be preserved.”

The plaque reads, “In honor of John Travolta & Karen Lynn Gorney (Tony & Stephanie) and all the Brooklyn dreamers. Donated by: Michael “Kaves’ McLeer”

McLeer created “Brooklyn Pop: An Immersive Experience” in Industry City, which is an art installation that delves into the influence of the borough on film, music, television, sports, art and his life. It also hosts live shows.

Artist Michael “Kaves” McLeer and the bench dedicated to “Saturday Night Fever”

He discussed the importance both the borough and the movie have had on pop culture.

“It has a lot to do with the artists and entertainers and films made about [Brooklyn], so I felt it was important for me to identify that bench and dedicate it to John Travolta, Karen Lynn Gorney and the film itself,” he said. “I identified with the movie. Instead of making my name on the dance floor, I did it with a spray can.”

McLeer said the road to dedicating a bench to the movie wasn’t easy.

“It took a couple of years to complete,” he said. “While I was doing the exhibit, I kept on working on it. It wasn’t until [Councilmember] Justin Brannan cut some of the red tape and we got it done.”



Though there has been no official ceremony or event for the dedication, he posted it on social media, and Brooklynites immediately responded.

“I didn’t really make a big deal out of it, but I put up a post and word started to travel quickly,” McLeer said. “With something really close to my heart, it took a while to get done, but I’m very happy that it did. The response has been amazing, with wishes to get John Travolta to come back to the bench and come visit the exhibit. Fingers crossed, hopefully Tony shows up back on the bench.”

Friends and fans also commented on the bench.

“AMAZING. I can’t wait to drop by there,” wrote actor and director Will DeMeo.

“Wow, what an honor,” wrote another fan on Instagram. “Thank you @misterkaves for keeping the film history lineage strong and vibrant! For all those who will still see the film and visit this precious neighborhood & bench! Brooklyn dreaming!”

A mini-plaque was placed on the bench to commemorate a key scene in “Saturday Night Fever.” Photos courtesy of Michael “Kaves” McLeer



McLeer also has completed a short film dedicated to the movie called Saint Anthony. He’ll be launching that at the Brooklyn pop exhibit this year.

“The Verrazzano Bridge was a beacon of hope for me, and I definitely was a kindred spirit with Tony Manero,” he said. “We’re just trying to get more people to discover the best-kept secret right now. The word is spreading, and we hope to get more people there.