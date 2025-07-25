Skinflints celebrates 50-year anniversary with throwback menu

The eatery celebrated half a century with 50-year-old menu

It’s not common these days for a restaurant to celebrate half a century of being in business, but that’s exactly what happened at a Bay Ridge eatery on July 21.

Skinflints, 7902 Fifth Avenue, which opened in summer of 1975, celebrated its 50th anniversary by offering food menu prices that matched when it first opened.

The restaurant was decorated with plenty of lights to mark the occasion and packed with loyal customers who wanted to be a part of the historic day, meet up with friends and get a good deal on the menu.

It was just $1.75 for a burger deluxe, $6 for steak and potatoes, and $1.25 for cheesecake.

Co-owner Gerard Bell was happy with the day.

“It was a success, and the customers loved it,” he told this paper. “It was something for us to give back to the community, and it was just a fun day.”

He said the place has endured thanks to the staff, quality and customers.

The restaurant was filled with 50th anniversary decorations. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

“The consistency of the food, prices and decor,” he said. “People like what we do for each season with the decorations. The staffing is unbelievable. They are what keep us on the map. It’s a team effort and truly a family atmosphere for me.

Bell said attention to detail has also been important.

“The product is on point and the prices are reasonable,” he said. “You can bring a family here. A lot of my customers are repeats and come back several times a week. I think people also respond to us for always giving back to the community. We would give to any organization that came in, and we still do.”

Co-owner Bill Gardella was on hand to celebrate with others.

“It’s been an up-and-down battle to stay in business,” he said. “It hasn’t been our easiest time, but it’s been rewarding. We’ve been able to persevere.”

He also explained that the evolution of the business has kept it going strong to this day.

“We’ve been able to expand the restaurant in the beginning,” he said. “It was really just a bar with kids that used to stay open until 4 in the morning, but the restaurant has changed over a period of time. I think if it remained as a bar for kids, we wouldn’t be in business any longer. The restaurant changed the business and helped it to survive.”

The establishment is also famous for its decorations throughout the year.



“People definitely come to see the decorations,” said Bell. “We change for Christmas, Valentine’s Day, Easter, Fourth of July, Thanksgiving and fall. It began a long time ago, but not to this extent. We had two employees who came on board, Chico and Pedro, and they do all the hard work. They do everything. When I have an idea, their ideas are better.”

Customers were in a festive mood.

“I was born and bred in Bay Ridge,” said Victoria Hofmo. “It’s packed. The decorations are beautiful, and we love the owner. We’re so happy they kept this place in Bay Ridge going.”

“I’ve lived in Bay Ridge for over 16 years, and I’ve loved coming here since,” said Ramon D. “It gets crowded during big games or holidays, but their food makes it worth it. I love their ribs and buffalo wings. I’m happy it’s still around because in the last few years, a lot of our other favorite restaurants have closed. I’m glad it’s stayed around.”

“The customers are the blood and bones of the place,” Bell said. “Without their loyalty, there is no Skinflints because the community is changing, but they stay loyal where it’s a destination place.”

Customers showed their loyalty during the celebration.

“Was there last night,” wrote a customer on Facebook. “Love the old menu and the 1975 prices. When I was in my late teens, I used to walk past there many times while shopping at [Century’s]. Little did I know that I would be a regular years later.”

