Some artists choose beautiful landscapes, nude models or … retail???

One South Brooklyn artist finds beauty in local restaurants

A “mini” business venture continues to grow in Brooklyn.

Longtime Brooklyn resident and artist Jack Giambanco has been making miniature models of popular Brooklyn restaurants and businesses since 2022.

Years later, the popularity has grown as he’s handed out models of storefronts to their owners after they have closed and sold them to fans who love the work and want to grab one for nostalgic purposes.

“When I first started creating these miniature models, I had no idea how deeply it would resonate with people,” he said. “What began as a personal passion project turned into something much larger as word spread across southern Brooklyn. I think what people love most is how these pieces preserve the soul of the neighborhood. So many of the places I recreate are tied to powerful memories—family traditions, weekend rituals, or just everyday life. These models spark nostalgia, pride, and conversation—and that connection is what keeps the interest growing.”

A model of Ceasar’s Bay Bazaar. Photos courtesy of Jack Giambanco

Currently, he offers replica copies of most of his miniature models, so people can own a piece of their neighborhood’s history. His work includes famous Brooklyn fixtures like Krispy Pizza in Dyker Heights, Rocco’s Calamari, which closed in 2016, Roll N Roaster, Mrs. Stahl’s Knishes, and L&B Spumoni Gardens.

“Whether it’s a beloved pizzeria or a long-lost corner store, these miniatures let people bring those memories home,” he said. “Some of my most talked-about pieces recently include the Ceasar’s Bay Bazaar mini, which brought back a flood of memories for people who shopped there or visited on weekends. I also recreated Mrs. Stahl’s Knishes, a Brighton Beach landmark that so many people remember fondly.”



Another popular model includes a miniature of the original Welcome to Brooklyn sign on the Belt Parkway that was seen in the opening of “Welcome Back, Kotter.”

In 2023, when he heard the news that Lenny’s Pizza in Bensonhurst was closing after being open since 1953, he finished a model of the eatery’s exterior in its honor.

The Welcome to Brooklyn sign from “Welcome Back Kotter.” Photos courtesy of Jack Giambanco

On the final night of the pizzeria being open, he showed up with the present for owner Frank Giordano and daughter Josephine. Both were impressed and grateful for the gifted model.

“Families, business owners, or collectors reach out to have a meaningful place recreated, and in between those commissions, I also create pieces based on places that are personal to me,” he said. “Some of the most powerful reactions have come from people receiving models they didn’t even expect. Whether it’s a gift from a family member or one of my own tributes, the emotional response is always unforgettable. There have been tears, long embraces, and stories that go back generations. These models aren’t just about nostalgia—they’re about identity, legacy, and love,” he said.

Owner of the former Lenny’s Pizza Frank Giordano and daughter Josephine hold their model before it closes. Photos courtesy of Jack Giambanco

As his products’ popularity expands, so has his process of creating them. He still assembles everything by hand at his workbench using the parts that he designs, but now goes deeper with research for every model.

“I study old photos, interview former employees, and immerse myself in stories to ensure every detail captures the spirit—from the signage to the smallest architectural features,” he said. “One thing people love are the little easter eggs I hide in the windows or on the model itself—tiny references, inside jokes, or nods to the culture of that spot.

“My goal is always the same: to make the viewer feel something deep. I want these models to transport people, to bring a lump to their throat, or a smile to their face.”

Photos courtesy of Jack Giambanco