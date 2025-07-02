Street co-named in honor of St. Philip’s Episcopal Church in Dyker Heights 

To celebrate its 125th anniversary, St. Philip’s Episcopal Church in Dyker Heights had a street co-naming ceremony on Saturday, June 28.

The sign reads “St. Philip’s Square” and was unveiled at the corner of 11th Avenue and 80th Street. A ceremony took place, which included speakers, prayer, the presentation of colors by the Boy Scouts Color Guard and singing of “God Bless America.”

“The church has been more than a place of worship,” said Dyker Heights Civic Association President Joe Loccisano. “It’s been a pillar for the neighborhood, offering compassion, guidance and a space for people to come together for many years.”

Loccisano added, “The Dyker Heights Civic Association has held meetings right here at St. Philip’s Parish home. During that time, we’ve come to see the space not just as a meeting place but as a part of our home, with the kindness, generosity and openness that St. Philip’s has shown. Today’s street co-naming is a wonderful tribute to the neighborhood.”

The ceremony was hosted by Councilmember Alexa Avilés. Avilés passed the co-naming of 80th Street last year.

“It’s such a meaningful moment to recognize the past, the present and the future of this church and all its contributions to the community,” she told the Brooklyn Eagle. “We don’t know what’s in the future, but we know that a street co-naming will honor the history of this place and all the work that’s happening here. It’s really a delight to be able to do that. I think the church stands for love and compassion, as a place of faith and a place of such a long history of doing that for community members.”

According to its website, the church started at a meeting in the summer of 1899 in a little schoolhouse on the corner of 84th Street and 11th Avenue.

“It was decided to establish a Parish of the Episcopal Church in the growing community of Dyker Heights,” the website reads. “Within months, a building was erected and ready so that on Palm Sunday, 1900, the first service was held. Our present building is the original structure.”

State Sen. Andrew Gounardes said it was exciting to celebrate the event, describing the parish as a “cornerstone of the Dyker Heights community.”

“We don’t celebrate things that last that long anymore very often,” he said. “I think it speaks to the community the way they reach outside of its gates and embrace the broader neighborhood, and the neighborhood embraces it. They really live out the meaning of true service to all here at St. Philip’s.”

Mother Suzanne Coles gave a background of the church, reading a letter from a longtime member of the church.

“Since 1900, St. Philip’s Episcopal Church has stood as a place of hope and welcome to the people of Dyker Heights,” she said during her speech. “The world has changed. The church has changed, and yet, Jesus Christ remains the same yesterday, today and forever. St. Philip’s remains steadfast, and our mission to make Christ known in word. Thank you for standing with us, the community, and service and faith.”

After the ceremony, a lovely picnic took place outside the church and featured food, drinks and a raffle.

