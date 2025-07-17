Street named after FDNY paramedic in Bay Ridge

The 9/11 first responder was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2021 and died two years later

Honoring a hero in Bay Ridge.

FDNY paramedic and 9/11 first responder Peter Bushey died in 2023 following a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 52.

On July 12, a street renaming ceremony in Bushley’s honor was held at the corner of Shore Road and 97th Street.

Friends, family, members of the FDNY, Councilmember Justin Brannan and more gathered to celebrate his life and unveil the sign, entitled “Paramedic Peter L. Bushey Way.”

Friends, family, local leaders and FDNY members showed up to the street renaming ceremony. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

His wife, Mary Ann, told this paper about his pancreatic cancer and what the ceremony meant to her and the family.

“It is a horrific, unforgiving disease that was a direct result of his rescue and recovery efforts immediately following the terrorist attacks of 9/11,” she said. “Since his death, I have vowed to honor him until I run out of ways to do so. I feel blessed by the opportunity to have this street co-naming ceremony for him. This would not have been possible without Councilman Brannan’s office, and most importantly, the people in the community who meant so much to the two of us.

Mary Ann holds up the sign with family and friends.

“At a time when we are so often reminded of the awful things in this world, it is refreshing to remember that there is also beauty and love. When I walk by this street sign every day, my heart will be full. I am so appreciative of all those who played a part in making it happen.”

He worked at FDNY EMS Station 43 in Coney Island in 1996. He served as an EMT. He then moved to FDNY EMS Station 40 in Sunset Park as a paramedic in 2006.

Two months before his retirement in 2021, he was diagnosed with cancer.

Captain Kate Frawley of EMS Station 40 discussed Bushey’s passion for his work and helping others.

“He dedicated 25 years of his life to FDNY EMS, and in turn, so did Mary Ann,” she said. He served the people of the city with quiet strength, steadfast compassion, and inspired everyone around him,” she said. “He loved patient care, took pride, humbly, in the difference he made by treating people in their time of need.”

The Paramedic Peter L. Bushley Way sign is officially unveiled.



Following the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Bushey rushed to the World Trade Center to help. He spent the following days in Ground Zero looking for survivors and spending time on recovery efforts.

“He disliked the spotlight, but he was an over-the-top compassionate care of others,” Mary Ann said during her speech. “I need to point out that that’s how he was all the time. He helped people all the time, quiet yet personable. He was pure and good. He never took a day off from being that person, and I believe it was those traits, along with his faith, that saved even more lies.”

Brannan spent time talking about his bravery.

“Peter approached every situation with that same brand of kind, loving and selflessness,” he said. “Peter achieved the rank of paramedic five years after 9/11 and continued the work of saving lives for many more years. [He was] still on the job in 2020 to continue with service with the height of the pandemic, once again risking everything alongside his fellow first responders to save as many lives as he could.”