Sunset Park residents look to form new mural at 54th Street

The wall has a history of impactful murals and residents are looking to continue the tradition



Sunset Park residents are looking to help fix a popular mural in decay.

The art, located at the site of Citibank on Fifth Avenue and 54th Street, was created nearly 25 years ago by 50 residents and six local non-profits. It was painted over a previous mural and displays the diversity of the neighborhood.

According to the Sunset Park Fifth Avenue Business Improvement District (BID) and the original, the mural is too old and damaged to fix. Residents are leading the process of creating a new one for the neighborhood, with the bank repairing the entire wall surface.

The BID is helping the artists in the neighborhood with coordination and funding, as a GoFundMe page has been set up to help fund the new mural.

The mural on Fifth Avenue and 54th Street. Photos courtesy of Sunset Park BID

“Our block has a long history with getting involved in painting murals on the corner of 54th Street and Fifth Avenue on the Citibank building,” said resident Katie Walsh. “As a high school student, I helped to organize neighbors and develop the design for this mural in 2001. And before that, I painted the previous mural in the 1990s and my sisters painted the mural before that in the 1980s. It gives me so much joy to be able to support this new mural for this next generation here on the block and for all of our neighbors that will celebrate Sunset Park.”

The funds will be used to host community design sessions, hire a professional muralist and for tools and paint. The expected project date is this fall.

“Sunset Park has a long tradition of community murals, and the monumental one at 54th Street and 5th Avenue is one of the best examples,” said David Estrada, executive director of the BID. “Sadly, it’s beyond repair. Once the paint started peeling, graffiti started to cover the wall and the plaster beneath it is crumbling. Now, 54th Street residents who led the creation of the current, and even a much older mural there, are taking the lead to make something new and beautiful for the next generation.”

Photos courtesy of Sunset Park BID

Photos courtesy of Sunset Park BID



As of July 10, $1,407 has been raised via the GoFundMe page.

“I’m excited to be part of bringing the community together to build this new mural together, with ideas, themes and energy,” said resident and participant Adriana Alba. “It will be a beautiful way to honor the past while celebrating the present and future.”

“I’ve lived on this block my whole life,” said Steven Barreto. “I’m happy to support a new mural that not only my kids can get involved in but that I know will be enjoyed by so many of our Sunset Park neighbors.”

The original mural was organized by Groundswell Community Mural Project with lead artist Eric Miles.

Its website stated that the theme for the mural, “is the continuum of cultures that can be found in Sunset Park.”

A cleanup was held by community members in May, where they had a farewell ceremony for the mural. Later this month, a design meeting will be held to brainstorm ideas for the new art.