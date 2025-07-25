UPROSE celebrates installation of Sunset Park Panel atop BAT

Sunset Park Panel marks New York City’s first community-led solar project

The non-profit UPROSE held a press conference to celebrate the official installation of Sunset Park Solar on top of the Brooklyn Army Terminal (BAT) on July 20.

This marks New York City’s first community-led solar project.

UPROSE, a community-based organization dedicated to climate justice, led the project and partnered with energy developer Working Power.

The 685-kilowatt solar array was made possible in part through a solar roof lease from the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC). It will provide discounted electricity to local subscribers while supporting a community fund dedicated to neighborhood improvements.

Elizabeth Yeampierre, executive director of UPROSE, speaks about the community-led solar project outside Brooklyn Army Terminal Photo by Neha Gautam/ Survival Media Agency

Elizabeth Yeampierre, executive director of UPROSE, spoke of the accomplishment and how Sunset Park Solar is a model of shared local ownership and control.

“For frontline communities like ours, pollution isn’t a distant threat; it’s a daily reality,” she said. “We have lived with the impacts of toxic exposure for generations. But alongside the harm, we’ve always held the solutions. Sunset Park Solar is one of them—a bold, community-led vision brought to life by years of grassroots organizing, deep engagement and transformative partners.

Brooklyn Army Terminal’s Building B is the site of the Sunset Park Solar. Drone photography by Josh Argueta, Survival Media Agency

“It represents the future we’re fighting for: one led by frontline voices, powered by renewable energy, and sustained through collective action rather than extraction, exploitation, or harm. As we confront the climate crisis, Sunset Park Solar offers more than hope—it provides a scalable blueprint, demonstrating what’s possible when communities lead the Just Transition.”

Councilmember Alexa Avilés, Ian Fischer, Elizabeth Yeampierre, Jennifer Brown, senior vice president of portfolio management, Sunset Park District, NYC EDC and Daniel Chu, senior energy planner for NYC-Environmental Justice Alliance. Photo by Neha Gautam/ Survival Media Agency

In addition to Yeampierre, representatives from NYC EDC, Working Power and elected officials were speakers at the event.

“As the Brooklyn Army Terminal continues to take shape as a global hub for climate innovation, we are thrilled to partner with UPROSE to build on New York City’s growing green economy, while creating meaningful impact for the Sunset Park community,” said NYCEDC President and CEO Andrew Kimball in a statement. “Sunset Park Solar will serve as a model for delivering clean, reliable, and affordable energy, and NYCEDC is proud to further activate BAT as a blueprint for sustainable development and innovation.”

With Sunset Park Solar, households and small businesses will also be able to sign up to lower their Con Edison bills and invest in a clean, community-driven future.

Photo by Neha Gautam/ Survival Media Agency

“Sunset Park Solar is a shining example of what climate justice looks like in practice,” said KD Chavez, Executive Director of Climate Justice Alliance. For decades, UPROSE has shown that communities on the frontlines of pollution and injustice are also the ones leading the way to a better world. This project shows that when local people lead, we can create powerful, lasting change. It’s a model for how communities everywhere can take control of their energy, build resilience, and build thriving futures together.”

Councilmember Alexa Avilés.

“Working Power is honored to support UPROSE in building community-led solar projects that deliver local ownership, savings for residents, and family-supporting jobs in Sunset Park,” added Ian Fischer, co-executive director at Working Power. “This project demonstrates what’s possible when we prioritize frontline community leadership in building a clean energy future and a just transition to energy democracy.”