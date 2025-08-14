62nd Precinct welcomes new commanding officer

Islam succeeds Deputy Inspector Eddie Lau

Capt. Mohammed Islam was named the commanding officer of the 62nd Precinct earlier this month.

The precinct serves Bensonhurst, Mapleton and Bath Beach.

Islam succeeds Deputy Inspector Eddie Lau, who was named top cop for the precinct in Jan. 2023.

Before his new title, Islam was executive officer at the 67th Precinct, which covers East Flatbush and Remsen Village.

Former 62nd Precinct Commanding Officer Deputy Inspector Eddie Lau congratulates new top cop Capt. Mohammed Islam at One Police Plaza.

“We are pleased to announce and welcome our new Commanding Officer, Captain Mohammed Islam,” the 62nd Precinct wrote on its X account. “During a ceremony at One Police Plaza, Captain Islam was pinned by our previous Commanding Officer, Deputy Inspector Eddie Lau. Join us in welcoming Captain Islam to our community.”

President of NYPD Muslim Officers Society Adeel Rana congratulated Islam for being the precinct’s new top cop.

“Captain Islam brings with him a wealth of experience in crime fighting, leadership, and community engagement,” he said on X. “The precinct and its residents are truly in great hands. Wishing you continued success, my brother! It’s inspiring to see another proud #MuslimAmerican rising through the ranks and serving in leadership within the #NYPD, representing the strength and diversity of our great city.”

Islam met many members of the community Aug. 5 during the annual National Night Out held outside its stationhouse at 1925 Bath Ave. Elected officials welcomed him to the neighborhood.

“We join the Bath Beach community in welcoming Captain Mohammed S. Islam, a 17-year veteran of the NYPD, as the newly appointed Commanding Officer of Brooklyn’s 62nd Precinct,” said U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis. “We look forward to working with him again as he previously worked at the 68th precinct.”

“At this 62 Precinct National Night Out Against Crime event, I met the new Commanding Officer, Captain Islam, who was introduced to the community today,” said Assemblymember William Colton. “We wish him well and look forward to his leadership in continuing the legacy of forging a close relationship with the entire community in our ongoing efforts of strengthening a safe and high quality of life.”

“We are proud to share that our BAPA member, Captain Mohammed S. Islam, has been newly appointed as the Commanding Officer of the NYPD’s 62nd Precinct,” wrote the Bangladeshi American Police Association. “As Bangladeshis, we are truly delighted by this achievement.”

