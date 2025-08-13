Annual Feast of Santa Rosalia returns this week with grand marshal Danielle Caminiti

Santa Rosalia is the patron saint of Palermo

It’s that time of year again!

The 51st annual Feast of Santa Rosalia begins Aug. 14 on 18th Avenue between 68th Street and Bay Ridge Parkway.

The 10-day event features rides, music, games for the kids, drinks and food.

It will also include the popular men and women’s cannoli eating contest sponsored by Il Colosseo, Robert Defalco Realty and Villabate Alba Bakery.

“The Santa Rosalia feast is a true Bensonhurst Italian tradition that brings together all members of our community to celebrate the patron saint of Palermo, Sicily,” said Carlo Scissura, a member of the Santa Rosalia committee. “Our grand marshal and all those involved in the planning of the feast look forward to welcoming thousands of people to 18th Avenue for some great food, great rides and wonderful music. Viva Santo Rosalia!”

The Feast of Santa Rosalia starts Aug. 14 and concludes Aug. 24. Eagle Urban Media/File photo by Arthur De Gaeta

This year’s grand marshal is Danielle Caminiti, the author of “From Courtroom to Cucina: 70 Authentic Recipes that Took Me from Litigation to Salivation.”

Along with being a cookbook author, she is also an attorney and digital creator.

This year’s grand marshal Danielle Caminiti.

Photos courtesy of Danielle Caminiti



“It’s often said that the more things change, the more they stay the same — and standing as Grand Marshal of the Santa Rosalia Feast proves it,” she told this paper. “As a child and young adult, I walked these Brooklyn streets wide-eyed, taking in the music, the smells, the joy of our community. Today, the world around us has changed, but the heart of this feast – the pride, the tradition, the togetherness – remains exactly as I remember. It’s an honor to carry that spirit forward as a proud Italian American.”

The Feast of Santa Rosalia starts Aug. 14 and concludes Aug. 24.

Eagle Urban Media/File photo by Arthur De Gaeta





Santa Rosalia is the patron saint of Palermo. According to tradition, in 1624, after she had already died, a plague struck Palermo. She appeared in a vision to several townspeople, telling them where her remains were to be found, in a cave. After her bones were carried through the town in a procession, the plague ended.

On Aug. 15, there will be musical performances by Ella Christina, Maria Venuto, Vinne Medugno, Lia Marquis andDJ Peter Venuto.

The feast will conclude on Aug. 24 with a religious procession at 2 p.m. beginning at 18th Avenue and 72nd Street and ending at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 7201 15th Avenue, where there will be a mass at 3:30 p.m.

Photos courtesy of Danielle Caminiti