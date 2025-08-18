Annual Feast of Santa Rosalia returns with grand marshal Danielle Caminiti

It’s that time of year again!

The 51st annual Feast of Santa Rosalia got started on Aug. 14 on 18th Avenue between 68th Street and Bay Ridge Parkway.

The 10-day event features rides, music, games for the kids, drinks and food.

It will also include the popular men and women’s cannoli eating contest sponsored by Il Colosseo, Robert Defalco Realty and Villabate Alba Bakery Aug. 22.

“The Santa Rosalia feast is a true Bensonhurst Italian tradition that brings together all members of our community to celebrate the patron saint of Palermo, Sicily,” said Carlo Scissura, a member of the Santa Rosalia committee. “Our grand marshal and all those involved in the planning of the feast look forward to welcoming thousands of people to 18th Avenue for some great food, great rides and wonderful music. Viva Santo Rosalia!”



Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta People flocked to the first day The Feast of Santa Rosalia, which started Aug. 14



This year’s grand marshal is Danielle Caminiti, the author of “From Courtroom to Cucina: 70 Authentic Recipes that Took Me from Litigation to Salivation.”

Along with being a cookbook author, she is also an attorney and digital creator.

“It’s often said that the more things change, the more they stay the same — and standing as Grand Marshal of the Santa Rosalia Feast proves it,” she told this paper. “As a child and young adult, I walked these Brooklyn streets wide-eyed, taking in the music, the smells, the joy of our community. Today, the world around us has changed, but the heart of this feast – the pride, the tradition, the togetherness – remains exactly as I remember. It’s an honor to carry that spirit forward as a proud Italian American.”

A kick-off dinner for the feast was held Aug. 14 at the Il Colosso Restaurant, 7704 18th Ave., with elected officials, officers from the 62nd Precinct, community leaders, friends and members of the feast’s committee on hand.

Photo courtesy of Danielle Caminiti Photo courtesy of Danielle Caminiti Photo courtesy of Danielle Caminiti This year’s grand marshal Danielle Caminiti was given a plaque honoring the achievement during the annual kick-off dinner. Photo courtesy of Danielle Caminiti



Caminiti was also presented with a plaque honoring her as grand marshal of the festival.

Santa Rosalia is the patron saint of Palermo. According to tradition, in 1624, after she had already died, a plague struck Palermo. She appeared in a vision to several townspeople, telling them where her remains were to be found, in a cave. After her bones were carried through the town in a procession, the plague ended.

Throughout the week, there have been musical performances by Ella Christina, Maria Venuto, Vinne Medugno, Lia Marquis and DJ Peter Venuto.

The feast will conclude on Aug. 24 with a religious procession at 2 p.m. beginning at 18th Avenue and 72nd Street and ending at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 7201 15th Avenue, where there will be a mass at 3:30 p.m.