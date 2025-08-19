Artists display their skills during annual Coney Island sand sculpting competition 

Four awards were given out for top sculptures

Works of art were being built at Coney Island for the 33rd Annual Sand Sculpting Competition Aug. 16.

Dozens of contestants, consisting of amateur and professional sculptors, gathered at the beach on West 12th Street during the friendly contest. It was divided into categories such as solo artist, adult group, family group and semi-professional.

“The Sand Sculpting Competition is truly one of my favorite days of the year,” Event Organizer Cindy Vourderis told this paper. “Every summer, I’m amazed by the creativity and skill that people bring to the beach, and this year did not disappoint. Watching the beach turn into an open-air gallery filled with incredible sand creations is something I look forward to year after year. Mark your calendars, next year’s competition is set for August 15th!”

Participants gathered at Coney Island for its annual Sand Sculpting Contest and worked on their art to try to win top prize.



The sculpting started at 12 p.m. and ended at 3:30 p.m., when judges started making their decisions on the winners. The afternoon also featured live entertainment and giveaways.

It was sponsored by Alliance for Coney Island, Brooklyn Community Services and New York City Department of Parks & Recreation.

As for the winners, Tony Cusicanqui, who sculpted an elephant, took home top honors in the solo artist category. Kathy Nichols won the adult group category after sculpting a version of “The Scream” painting. Fernanda Perez won the family group award for their sculpting of cats.

And Eddie Lam won the People’s Choice category for his hummingbird with a flower sculpture.

Lam was excited for his victory.

“This was my first time at the Coney Island contest, and it was a blast,” Lam told this paper. “I had only done one local contest before, so I didn’t really know what to expect. The Coney Island atmosphere and the energy of the crowd was amazing, and I was very proud to be selected People’s choice.”

Other sculptures included a castle and Elton, the turtle that was recently released to Coney Island waters after being saved and rehabilitated.

“I was represented by my Director of Constituent Affairs, Brigitte Purvis-Williams,” said Assemblymember Alec Brook-Krasny. “Artists employ sand sculpting techniques to build extraordinary creations of imagination by using their skilled hands to turn regular beach sand into elaborate masterpieces. Thank you to Daniel Murphy and Cindy Vourderis of Alliance for Coney Island for organizing this amazing event that brings art and fun together.”