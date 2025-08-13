Bay Ridge Library to receive seven-day service starting Sept. 7

The branch is one of 11 additional libraries to be open on Sundays

Starting Sept. 7, the Bay Ridge Library, 7223 Ridge Blvd., will be one of 11 additional branches across the city that will be open on Sundays.

The new operational funding for the $2 million expansion was secured in the City’s Fiscal Year 2026 budget and was announced Aug. 5 by City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams.

The branch will be open for seven-day service.

“Keeping libraries open on Sundays is one of the most meaningful ways we can serve New Yorkers- especially working families and those who count on us for free programs, internet access, books, and safe, welcoming spaces,” said Linda Johnson, President and CEO of Brooklyn Public Library. “In the summer, that also means a place to cool off and stay out of the heat.”

The Bedford Branch is the other Brooklyn library that will receive the expansion. The two libraries are joined in the borough by the Central, Macon, Brooklyn Heights, Greenpoint, New Lots, Borough Park, Midwood, Kings Highway, Ryder, and Mapleton branches, who already receive seven-day service.

The Bay Ridge Library will be open on Sundays starting next month. Photos courtesy of Bay Ridge Library

“Our city’s public libraries aren’t just about books anymore,” said Councilmember Justin Brannan, chair of the Committee on Finance. “They are tabernacles of freedom and democracy. They serve as a lighthouse for kids, parents, new immigrants, and seniors. An egalitarian city cannot exist without these sacred spaces that serve New Yorkers of all ages, all backgrounds, at every income level, with literacy programs, language and technology classes, homework help, career help, adult education, reading programs for kids, workforce development services, and more. 7-day library service has always been a priority of this council, and we are so thrilled to expand 7-day service to 11 additional neighborhood library branches across the city.”

Outside of Brooklyn, the other libraries to receive the expanded services include Mott Haven, Baychester, Kingsbridge, Harlem, St. George, Glen Oaks, Hunters Point, Jackson Heights and Rochdale Village.

“I proposed expanding 7-day library service across the city in my 2025 State of the City address, because libraries are among our most precious public resources, serving New Yorkers of all ages in every neighborhood,” said Adams. “The Council will continue to prioritize support for our neighborhood libraries and the vital programs they provide for New Yorkers in our communities.”