Cyclones battle division leaders with roster changes

The Cyclones are essentially a different team to begin the second half of the season, and there is a good reason why. After winning a North Division playoff spot with the best record of 46-20 in the first half of South Atlantic League play, the New York Mets’ Single-A Brooklyn affiliate has done the right thing for their top performing players.

With the capture of a guaranteed spot to open the North Division’s first playoff round in September, over the course of the first half the Cyclones have promoted three top-hitting position players and four top-performing starting pitchers so they can finish their season at the next level. At Double-A Binghamton, Cyclones players are joining a team led by All-Star Brooklyn alum pitcher Jonah Tong, who leads the league in strikeouts. Besides Tong, this season’s Rumble Ponies are a very competitive team that has also earned a playoff spot during the Eastern League’s first half.

Back in Brooklyn, the Cyclones have regrouped with a new-look roster that is a mix of original first-half players, St. Lucie call-ups and bench players who are now starters. While not overpowering the league like they did in the first half, the third-place Cyclones (12-13) are still competitive as they battle the first-place Greensboro Grasshoppers (18-7) and the second-place Hudson Valley Renegades (15-9).

Despite their current third-place record, the Cyclones still have the league’s best record at home (35-13), which is also the second-best record in all of the minors. Coincidentally, Brooklyn’s Greensboro rivals, with a 31-17 record, are right behind Brooklyn in second place for the league’s best at-home record as the Cyclones visit the Grasshoppers this week in a six-game set.