Cyclones battle division leaders with roster changes

Some of the core players for the Cyclones’ second half of the season are, left to right, infielder Collin Houck, infielder Boston Baro, outfielder Diego Mosquera, infielder Marco Vargas, outfielder A.J. Ewing, and catcher Ronald Hernandez. Photo by Jim Dolan

The Cyclones are essentially a different team to begin the second half of the season, and there is a good reason why. After winning a North Division playoff spot with the best record of 46-20 in the first half of South Atlantic League play, the New York Mets’ Single-A Brooklyn affiliate has done the right thing for their top performing players. 

With the capture of a guaranteed spot to open the North Division’s first playoff round in September, over the course of the first half the Cyclones have promoted three top-hitting position players and four top-performing starting pitchers so they can finish their season at the next level. At Double-A Binghamton, Cyclones players are joining a team led by All-Star Brooklyn alum pitcher Jonah Tong, who leads the league in strikeouts. Besides Tong, this season’s Rumble Ponies are a very competitive team that has also earned a playoff spot during the Eastern League’s first half. 

Back in Brooklyn, the Cyclones have regrouped with a new-look roster that is a mix of original first-half players, St. Lucie call-ups and bench players who are now starters.  While not overpowering the league like they did in the first half, the third-place Cyclones (12-13) are still competitive as they battle the first-place Greensboro Grasshoppers (18-7) and the second-place Hudson Valley Renegades (15-9). 

Despite their current third-place record, the Cyclones still have the league’s best record at home (35-13), which is also the second-best record in all of the minors. Coincidentally, Brooklyn’s Greensboro rivals, with a 31-17 record, are right behind Brooklyn in second place for the league’s best at-home record as the Cyclones visit the Grasshoppers this week in a six-game set. 

