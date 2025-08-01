Cyclones continue to promote their power to Binghamton

After the Cyclones promoted their power-hitting third baseman Jacob Reimer (8 HRs) to Double-A Binghamton, they followed with the promotion of their top home run hitter, catcher Chris Suero (13 HRs), immediately following the Major League All-Star break. With the recent offensive emergence of backup catcher Ronald Hernandez, the promotion of Suero was inevitable as the Bronx-born fan favorite also led the Cyclones with 51 RBIs and 53 runs scored before the break.

Troy Schreffler Jr., left, and Eli Serrano III enjoyed offensive surges just before the Major League All-Star break.

Replacing Suero with some home-run power has been the steadily improving outfielder Eli Serrano III, with seven home runs. As an anchor in the outfield since opening day, Serrano recently has had a 10-game on-base streak where he accumulated six runs, two doubles, 10 walks and three RBIs before the break. Joining Serrano with some breakout offensive production is fellow outfielder Troy Schreffler Jr., who has gone 5-for-12 over his last series at the plate, scoring four runs along with three home runs and eight RBIs.