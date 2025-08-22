DOT celebrates rehabilitation of Ocean Avenue Pedestrian Bridge

The bridge was originally built in 1880

The ribbon was cut to celebrate the rehabilitation of the Ocean Avenue Pedestrian Bridge on Aug. 21.

The wooden bridge was built in 1880 by a private developer of a waterfront hotel. It was reconstructed after it became a city asset in 1930.

It is 400 feet and connects Sheepshead Bay and Manhattan Beach.

According to the New York City Department of Transportation (NYC DOT), the bridge deteriorated over the years and needed new deck boards, handrails, and railing supports.

In 2022, then Assemblymember Steve Cymbrowitz worked to make $750,000 in multi-modal funds via a transfer from the State of New York to fund the needed reconstruction.

NYC DOT filled in the remainder of funding for the $1.2 million project. Construction started Oct. 2025 and finished this past spring.

“Bridging communities is a priority for the Adams Administration and NYC DOT, and the Ocean Avenue Pedestrian Bridge literally does just that,” said NYC DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez. “This iconic wooden bridge from a century ago was in much need of tender loving care, and together former Assemblymember Cymbrowitz, the local community, and DOT’s operational teams stepped up and delivered for Sheepshead Bay, Manhattan Beach, and all of Brooklyn.”

The repair work included the replacement of the deck, vertical bumper support, walking board, tailing and stringer, and matching decorative lighting at the bridge.

The Ocean Avenue Pedestrian Bridge following its reconstruction. Photo courtesy of NYC DOT Facebook

Margaret Forgione, First Deputy Commissioner, also spoke during the ceremony.

“It’s a pleasure for us to be able to be here today and showcase the talent and dedication that we have within our Bridges Division, and I’m so honored that these men and women who are still here basically are the ones who remade this bridge,” she said. “What remains of the previous bridge is basically the foundation and all the planks that you walk over, the railings, all of that was completely rebuilt.

“It was also a collaboration between our Bridges Division and our Traffic Operations Division that ensured that all of the gorgeous lighting that’s on the bridge matched and was consistent, and it just enhances the whole experience as you go over the bridges.”

She added that NYC DOT worked Monday through Friday, but had the bridge open every weekend during construction.

“For the 20 years that I was the assemblyman, the bridge was always something that people would want fixed,” said Cymbrowitz. “I’m so glad to see that it’s finally come to fruition. Giving money to the city for capital projects is key for an elected official. There are some elected officials who do that really well. What they’ll do is partner with the administration and leverage their capital funds to make things happen.”

“As a longtime resident of Manhattan Beach, I can personally attest that the repairs to the walkway and handrails were essential and long overdue,” said Assemblymember Michael Novakhov. “When my predecessor – former Assemblyman Steven Cymbrowitz – left office, the allocated funds still needed to be shepherded through state and city processes. I am proud of the work my team and I did to ensure these funds were allocated by the Assembly in a timely fashion, and I commend the DOT for their critical role in this revitalization.”

“This bridge is a landmark in our community and a daily path for so many neighbors connecting Sheepshead Bay and Manhattan Beach,” said Councilmember Inna Vernikov. “For years, residents and local businesses have needed and asked for these repairs, and today’s reopening reflects what can be achieved when government works in conjunction with the community.”