NYC’s biggest and oldest St. Patrick’s Day parade takes center stage

On Tuesday, March 17, the Big Apple hosted the 265th St. Patrick’s Day Parade along Fifth Avenue from 44th Street to 79th Street, with the reviewing grandstand near 64th Street.

The 42nd Infantry Division Band of the New York Army National Guard played the musical fanfare as “The Fighting 69th,” the 69th Regiment of New York, led the parade. Robert James “Bob” McCann was the grand marshal and the march celebrated America’s 250th anniversary and formally and somberly recognized the 25th anniversary of 9/11.

Tubists march up Fifth Avenue.

The memorial wreath in memory of the heroes and victims of 9/11.

Mayor Mamdani with NYPD Commissioner Tisch and Cardinal Dolan.



Among the elected officials marching were Mayor Zohran Mamdani, Gov. Kathy Hochul, state Attorney General Letitia James and state Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli.

Mayor Mamdani marched behind the NYPD banner alongside NYC Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch and Co-Chief NYPD Chaplains Timothy Cardinal Dolan and Rev. A.R. Bernard, pastor of the Christian Cultural Center.

The Knights of Columbus had members from their Brooklyn and Queens Councils participating. And while we didn’t monitor the whole parade, we easily spotted Xaverian High School Pipes and Drums and New Utrecht High School’s marching band.

Irish step dancers.

A U.S. Marine plays “Taps” in Vietnam Veterans Plaza.

Eagle Urban Media/file photo by Ted General

The 9/11 25th anniversary ceremony.

Catholic War Veterans.



On Sunday, March 15, over at the 51st annual Brooklyn St. Patrick’s Day Parade, we covered the 12:30 p.m. rededication ceremony in memory of the heroes and victims of 9/11, at Prospect Park West and 15th Street. It included a wreath-laying and the playing of the national anthem and “Taps.”

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The Vikings are coming to Bay Ridge! On Sunday, May 17, the 72nd annual 17th of May Norwegian American Parade will kick off at 1 p.m., from 85th Street and move along Third Avenue, then swing right up Bay Ridge Parkway to Fifth Avenue and then over to Leif Ericson Park at 67th Street. Located in the park is the reviewing grandstand, where post-parade ceremonies will take place.

Miss Norway in a past parade.

Eagle Urban Media/file photo



This year’s parade will commemorate the 212th anniversary of the signing of Norway’s Constitution and the 250th anniversary of the United States. One of the highlights of this colorful parade is always the presence of Miss Norway NY riding along in an open convertible.

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In commemoration of National Vietnam War Veterans Day, the United War Council of New York (UWC) will be holding three events on Saturday, March 28 in lower Manhattan: (1) 9 to 11 a.m., the name-reading of military service men and women who died while deployed in Vietnam, at Fraunces Tavern, 54 Pearl St.; (2) 11 to 11:45 a.m., there will be a flag-raising at Evacuation Day Plaza/Wall Street Bull adjacent to 26 Broadway, followed by a possession to Vietnam Veterans Plaza at 55 Water St.; (3) 12 to 1 p.m., wreath-laying ceremony. These events are open to the public.

A U.S. Marine plays “Taps” in Vietnam Veterans Plaza.

Eagle Urban Media/file photo by Ted General



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Saturday, May 16 is National Armed Forces Day, saluting the men and women who are currently serving in the U.S. military.