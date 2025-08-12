Man charged with murder in Sunset Park shooting that left one dead 

Police arrested a man, 39, for allegedly shooting another man dead during an outdoor party in Sunset Park Aug. 9.

Tony Caba, 39, from Florida, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Police investigate the area following the fatal shooting. Photos courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC

At 9 p.m., cops found Roberto Cuevas, 45, with gunshot wounds to his back on Fourth Avenue and 57th Street. EMS took the Sunset Park resident to NYU Langone Hospital – Brooklyn where he was later pronounced dead.

According to the Daily News, a group was celebrating a neighbor’s 78th birthday when the shooting occurred. The suspect allegedly shot Cuevas several times.