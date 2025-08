A man, 24, is in critical condition after he was shot in the chest at Ceasar’s Bay June 29.

At 4:50 p.m., police received a call for an assault near TD Bank at 1630 Shore Parkway and found the victim with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to NYU Langone Hospital – Brooklyn and is in critical condition.

Police investigate the area following a shooting that left a man critically wounded. Images via Citizen App

No arrests have been made, and an investigation is ongoing.