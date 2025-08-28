MESA Charter High School: South Brooklyn officially opens

The first MESA charter school was founded in 2013 in Bushwick

A new school is in session in Dyker Heights.

Math, Engineering and Science Academy (MESA) Charter High School officially opened its second location at 1222 63rd Street with a grand opening ceremony Aug. 21.

Called MESA Charter High School: South Brooklyn, the facility welcomed its 130 students, marking the official start of its inaugural school year.

A grand opening celebration was held for Math, Engineering and Science Academy (MESA) Charter High School: South Brooklyn. Photos courtesy of MESA

The festivities included music, food, and a chance for students to talk with one another.

This is the second school for MESA. The first was founded in Bushwick in 2013.

The plan is for it to grow to 500 students across grades 9-12.

“MESA South Brooklyn will blend the tight-knit family environment, rigorous instruction, and college and career preparation for which MESA is well-known,” the school’s website said.

MESA South Brooklyn is officially open Photos courtesy of MESA

The school’s principal is Anna Spoden.

“I am deeply committed to helping every student succeed and grow, no matter your starting point,” she said on the site. “I will always look for ways to make school a place where you feel supported, challenged, celebrated, and prepared for your future.”

MESA was co-founded by Arthur Samuels and Pagee Cheung.

Samuels, who is also the school’s executive director, welcomed students, staff and parents during the party, along with Spoden, Assistant Principal Spencer Tibbals, and Operations Director Ms. Kimberly Waite.

The facilities inside the new Dyker Heights school Photos courtesy of MESA

“Families, students, staff, and community members celebrated the milestone together, creating a joyful, welcoming atmosphere,” the school wrote in a statement. “MESA: South Brooklyn is dedicated to fostering a close-knit environment, nurturing well-rounded students, and building a lasting legacy for both the school and the neighborhood it serves.”

A grand opening celebration was held for Math, Engineering and Science Academy (MESA) Charter High School: South Brooklyn. Photos courtesy of MESA

According to the New York Post, demand is high as 445 students applied for 125 spots using a random lottery system.

MESA South Brooklyn is a part of Community District 20, which covers Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights, Bath Beach, parts of Sunset Park, Bensonhurst and the Fort Hamilton Army Base.