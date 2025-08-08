Mets’ first-round pick is anxious to contribute

Mitch Voit’s signing at Citi Field to enter the New York Mets’ minor league system was a major milestone in his quest to play in the major leagues.

Voit’s baseball journey began to become a reality upon high school graduation when he was named the Wisconsin Gatorade Player of the Year for 2022. As the Mets’ 2025 first-round draft pick, the 20-year-old second baseman from the University of Michigan was the Wolverines’ top player for the past three years. During his junior year this season, Voit played in 56 games for a .346 average along with 14 home runs, 60 RBIs and 14 steals.

During his July 18 visit to Citi Field, Voit signed his contract and then took batting practice before the Cincinnati Reds game. During an in-game interview from the stands, he described his day as “incredible,” having experienced “a taste of what’s to come.” Voit said that his strength is in his quickness and in playing like a winner. The confident Wolverine infielder further stated that he would play anywhere on the field and looks forward to being a dependable bat in the lineup.

Known as a player who relishes “the big moment,” Voit maintains that making the routine play on a consistent basis is just as important as the big play. In closing, the enthusiastic Milwaukee native said that he was looking forward to making his major league debut and using his ability to stay in the lineup.

At the conclusion of the game, Voit was off to start his professional baseball journey with a flight down to St. Lucie to start at the Mets’ Single-A level for the remainder of the season.