Mets trade Brooklyn prospects for bullpen help

The July 31 trade deadline for Major League Baseball has become a focal point for contending teams looking to improve their chances to reach the postseason. Such has been the case for the N.Y. Mets as they search for bullpen help as they bounce in and out of first place with the Philadelphia Phillies. Trading with teams like the San Francisco Giants, who became sellers just before the trade deadline, the Mets acquired the unique submarine hurler Tyler Rogers.

For Rogers, the Mets traded highly touted 2023 Cyclone alum Blade Tidwell, who was thriving at Triple-A Syracuse with a record of 6-4 over 17 starts with 87 strikeouts in 79 innings, a 1.29 WHIP and a 4.10 ERA.

Beginning at Brooklyn, Tidwell has now topped out at 99 mph and has developed a good slider and an effective sweeper. In fact, Tidwell received major league attention in spring training this season against the Tampa Bay Rays in just two innings of work. The former Tennessee Volunteer caught scouts’ eyes as he pitched two scoreless innings, striking out five of six batters. Impressively, Tidwell struck out the first three batters on just nine pitches before completing his second inning.

Cyclones shortstop Jesus Baez was traded at the deadline for St. Louis Cardinals reliever Ryan Helsley.

Along with Tidwell, Syracuse Met Drew Gilbert was also traded to the Giants and hit a winning walk-off double for his new Triple-A Sacramento River Cats team. Tidwell debuted in the same game and recorded nine strikeouts over five innings. Another part of the Rogers trade was for 2018 Cyclones alum Jose Butto, who was immediately added to the Giants’ bullpen.

Current Cyclones shortstop Jesus Baez was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals for relief pitcher Ryan Helsley, a two-time All-Star. Baez was Brooklyn’s second-leading home run hitter with 10 round trips along with a .241 average, 42 RBIs and seven stolen bases. Last year at St. Lucie, Baez was named to the Florida State All-Star Team, and this year he was named the South Atlantic League’s Player of the Week for May 25. Along with Baez, Cyclones pitchers Nate Dohm and Frank Elissalt were also sent to the Cardinals.