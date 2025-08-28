Six young players participate in drills with two tennis champs at Arthur Ashe Stadium

A perfect serve!

Six players from the Kings County Tennis League (KCTL) participated in a clinic at Arthur Ashe Stadium Aug. 26.

The drills were led by tennis champions Sloane Stephens and John Isner.

Stephens was the U.S. Open champion in 2017. Isner won 16 ATP singles titles and was ranked as high as eighth in the world.

Players from the Kings County Tennis League participated in drills at Arthur Ashe Stadium led by tennis greats Sloane Stephens and John Isner. Photos by Fernando Alonso, courtesy of Publicis Groupe

The kids received autographs from both players and took photographs with them.

The day was hosted by Emirates’ Force for Good program with the USTA Foundation.

“The clinic gave local youth the chance to learn from the pros while highlighting tennis’ power to inspire and uplift communities,” Emirates said in a statement.

Along with the one-hour clinic, the young players received special gifts from Emirates cabin crew members, such as new kits consisting of high-quality tennis gear to up their game.

Emirates also invited 160 guests from KCTL, including kids and their guardians, to promenade seats and an invite-only experience at the airline’s hospitality suite.

Emirates’ Force for Good initiative, now in its second year, aims “to uplift communities and create opportunities for youth of all ages to develop their tennis skills by engaging in educational programs that contribute to their future success and overall wellbeing,” the airline stated. “The five-year partnership will see Emirates refurbishing tennis court facilities in US cities, with a total commitment of $2.5 million.”

Emirates contributed $1 million to the USTA Foundation to fund the renovation of tennis courts in communities in Brooklyn and East Palo Alto.

KCTL started in 2010 when founder Michael McCasland was playing at a neglected tennis court near Marcy Houses.

“Conversations with kids and families passing by quickly turned into Summer lessons at that same court,” states the KCTL website. “Fast forward to today—KCTL has evolved into a dynamic 501(c) 3 non-profit, expanding to six public housing developments, ten children’s and community centers, and three tennis partner locations in Brooklyn. The KCTL pathway programming continues to grow, offering nearly 1,000 young people ages 3-18 the chance to develop physically, emotionally, and socially both on and off the court.”