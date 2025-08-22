United Senior Center of Sunset Park saved, says BID

It’s here to stay.

After rallies because of fear of permanent closure due to increased rent costs, the United Senior Center of Sunset Park will reopen.

The Sunset Park Business Improvement District (BID) announced the news on its Facebook page Aug. 15.

The lease for the over 50-year-old center expired at the end of June. Since then, the center has been closed.

David Estrada, executive director of the BID, told this paper about what the center staying means to the community.

“When the Sunset Park community works together, we can do amazing things,” he said. “The center serves so many of our neighbors that even the chance of its loss was a tragedy. Learning from Councilmember Alexa Avilés that the center would return to its original home and be safe for many years to come was a thrill. There are so many people to thank — the seniors themselves first and foremost. But all our elected officials, the Brooklyn Chamber, and many others worked hard to advocate for the center.

Members of the United Senior Center of Sunset Park gather for three rallies throughout the year in hopes that the facility will be kept open. Photos courtesy of Sunset Park Fifth Avenue BID

“There’s a little silver lining to this temporary closing. We have a chance to do some much-needed painting and floor repairs. That’s why, with the permission of the advocates, the Sunset Park Business Improvement District is running a fundraiser to pay for paint and contractors. If we’re successful, seniors will soon return to a center that’s better than ever and ready for the next 50 years.”

In July, Mitaynes and Avilés announced they secured over $1 million in funding, which was a big step in helping the center reopen.

The BID added that because the center is temporarily closed, there are needed repairs. The BID set up a GoFundMe page to help with a fresh coat of paint, floor repairs. So far, $225 has been raised.

“We are excited to announce that through NYC and NYS budget negotiations, our offices have been able to secure significant funding for the United Senior Center of Sunset Park in the form of over $1 million,” Avilés and Mitaynes wrote in a joint statement last month. “United Senior, as the largest older adult center in the neighborhood, is a vital institution for the health, support, and well-being of our community.”

They added that although they are unable to negotiate on behalf of United Senior, they would continue to support the staff in the final stretch and ensure they are equipped to resume operations swiftly.

A reopening date hasn’t been revealed at the time of press.