64th Street Community Garden receives award for 25 years in the neighborhood

The garden received a proclamation

A gem of a garden resides in Sunset Park.

The 64th Street Community Garden, 373 64th Street, received recognition for its 25th anniversary of being a part of the neighborhood.

Assemblymember Marcela Mitaynes presented it with a Proclamation.

The green space allows the community to increase its ability to maintain an urban green space. It is preserved by community groups, volunteers and youth. The official season of the garden is from May to October.

Photos courtesy of the 64th Street Community Garden

“Congratulations to 64th Street Garden for celebrating their 25th anniversary this weekend,” said Mitaynes. “The garden is a historic example of what an organized community is capable of achieving. Thank you to the board of directors and garden members, who have stood firm in their commitment to providing access to natural spaces for our community.”

The garden started in 1999, when a group of residents began asking city agencies who owned the dump-filled lot on 64th Street.

Photos courtesy of the 64th Street Community Garden

“After months of inquiry, they discovered it belonged to the state DOT and had been used as a staging area during BQE construction,” said the 64th Street Community Garden Committee. “The residents performed a massive cleanup operation of the site in 1999, and the garden officially opened to the public in 2000. Since then, we’ve expanded our membership and programming, making the space accessible and enjoyable for all.”

Founding member of the committee Dan Giacalone said the garden offers a small, unique place in Brooklyn.

“The city is hectic, and green spaces are rare,” he said. “For our members, the garden is a chance to connect, care, and steward. For the community, it’s proof that neighbors working together can transform and beautify a space. The garden reflects the rich, diverse cultures of Sunset Park and northern Bay Ridge — and everyone is welcome here.”

Photos courtesy of the 64th Street Community Garden



The garden has become a favorite spot for the locals, as it hosts many events, including its annual Harvest Festival.



On Sep. 14, it held the 25th Anniversary Garden Party.

“The best compliment we have received is how we are able to transform a neglected dumping ground into an urban oasis,” Giacalone said. “It shows that through hard work, dedication and relying on neighbors any place can be loved and sacred.”

The committee was happy to be recognized for its years of work.

“The Assemblymember has been a loyal friend of the garden for years,” they wrote. “Having her present the proclamation during our 25th celebration meant more to the garden than we will ever be able to put into words. We thank the assemblywoman for the honor and attending the celebration. We remain committed to continuing the multicultural and resilient work happening in our garden for the next 25 years and more.”