9/11 vigil held on American Veterans Memorial Pier

Area residents gathered together on Bay Ridge’s American Veterans Memorial Pier (formerly known as the 69th Street Pier), at the foot of Bay Ridge Avenue and Shore Road, to remember and commemorate the 24th anniversary of 9/11, starting at 7 p.m. The solemn event was hosted by the Neighborhood Improvement Agency with the support and cooperation of State Sen. Andrew Gounardes and Councilman Justin Brannan.

Maestro Joseph Loposky conducts the Xaverian H.S. Band.

A lone Xaverian piper plays a soulful rendition of “Amazing Grace.”

This year the stage and podium were placed in front of the 25-foot-tall bronze 9/11 monument which was designed to represent a vintage fireman’s speaking trumpet used to give orders at fire locations. When it was dedicated in 2005, it was called The Beacon and the inscription on the base reads: “Brooklyn remembers for those lost on September 11, 2001.”

Boy Scouts attended the ceremony.

The evening program began with musical selections by the Xaverian H.S. concert band led by maestro and musical director Joseph Loposky. Next there were introductory remarks by NIA’s Direct of Communications and Development Virginia Chieco.

Guest speakers included Councilman Justin Brannan and State Sen. Andrew Gounardes.

Joseph Loposky plays “Taps.”

Girl Scout and Boy Scout troops then did the presentation of colors and the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by young actress and singer Scarlette London Diviney singing the national anthem. A joint invocation included prayers by Father Brian P. Dowd, the pastor of St. Patrick’s Church, Rabbi Royi Shaffin, Bay Ridge Jewish Center, and Imam Ahmed Ali Uzir, commissioner, NYC Commission on Racial Equity.

Attendees honor the victims of 9/11.

The CERT team stands in front of the monument.

Gounardes and Brannan gave poignant, brilliant narratives about 9/11 and the great losses suffered as a result of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center. Other guest speakers included Col. Alexander Young, commander of the New York District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; Capt. John Dasaro, commanding officer, NYPD 68th Precinct, and FDNY Chief David Simms, Staten Island borough commander.

Councilman Justin Brannan.

State Sen. Andrew Gounardes.



The program concluded with a Xaverian H.S. piper playing “Amazing Grace,” “Taps” played by Joseph Loposky and a moment of silence. Over the waters from the pier you could see the powerful beams of light known as the 9/11 Tribute in Light from ground zero in Manhattan.

We recently spent part of the last day of the Park Plaza Restaurant in Brooklyn Heights with a longtime good friend, owner Dimitri Likourentzos, to give him a personal goodbye. And to let him know how much we always enjoyed the food and eating at his iconic establishment. As first vice president of the Society of Old Brooklynites, I attended past SOB board meetings or would stop by to eat and chat. Dimitri is also a longtime fellow resident of Bay Ridge so there is a glimmer of hope he might consider opening a restaurant here.

Bay Ridge resident Dimitri Likourentzos recently closed his Park Plaza Restaurant in Brooklyn Heights. Brooklyn Eagle/file photo by Mary Frost

The Singing Cop, America’s great tenor Daniel Rodriguez will be returning to Bay Ridge for his “Spirit of America” concert at the St. Patrick Aldo Bruschi Auditorium, 97th Street and Fourth Avenue. He will be joined by recording artist and comedian Frank Rendo.

Daniel Rodriguez. Photo courtesy of Facebook

Many years ago Rodriguez was a police officer at the 68th Precinct. One of his tasks was to drive the captain around the precinct area. While at the wheel he would frequently sing operatic selections.

The concert will be held on Saturday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35 per person. For reservations call Marilee at 718-238-2600.