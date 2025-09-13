Borough pays tributes to 9/11 victims with vigils

Brooklyn paid tribute to 9/11 victims 24 years later with a collection of vigils.

A candlelight ceremony took place at the Brooklyn 9/11 Wall of Remembrance at Maimonides Park. Called “A Light and a Prayer,” this year also honored responders who died from 9/11-related illnesses.

The Brooklyn 9/11 Wall of Remembrance vigil at Maimonides Park

Photos by Freyda Markow

U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton hosted a wreath laying observance for National Day of Service and Remembrance, and Patriots Day. It took place at the Fort Hamilton Community Club’s 9/11 Memorial site.

U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton hosted a wreath-laying observance.

U.S. Army photos by Mark Getman/Fort Hamilton Public Affairs

“Fort Hamilton provided defense support to civil authorities in the New York City area during the Sept. 11 attacks, including supporting the New York National Guard Joint Task Force-Empire Shield. The base now hosts a permanent Sept. 11 memorial where annual ceremonies honor those killed in the attacks and those who have served since.”

Seth Low Park held the second annual memorial that was hosted by Assemblymember William Colton and Councilmember Susan Zhuang.

Seth Low Park held the second annual 9/11 memorial Photos courtesy of Assemblymember William Colton

“I lived through the ashes and the papers, here in Brooklyn,” said Colton. “We always say we must never forget the loved ones we lost, and the firefighters, police officers and first responders who rushed in to help, because that’s what they do. But, we must also remember the people in the street who rose to the moment, who helped strangers fleeing from Ground Zero, who were confused and just trying to get home.”

The 62nd, 68th, and 72nd precincts held vigils for their officers outside their respective stationhouses.















Photo courtesy of the 72nd Precinct Facebook

















Photo courtesy of the 68th Precinct Facebook



















Photo courtesy of 62nd Precinct Facebook





The September 11 Memorial Square in Asser Levy Park held its annual vigil.

Attendees included family members of the fallen, as well as elected officials.

The September 11 Memorial Square

Photo courtesy of Jessica Scarcella-Spanton Facebook



“My office was honored to attend the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 tragedy at Memorial Square in Asser Levy Park,” said State Sen. Jessica Scarcella-Spanton. “Thank you to Chairman Roman Gertsberg and the September 11 Family Group for inviting us to be part of such a touching commemoration.”

Carmine Carro Center in Marine Park hosted its memorial.







The memorial at Marine Park drew big crowds honoring the fallen.

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

















“Twenty-four years later, the pain of that day remains with us — in every name read, every moment of silence, and every story shared,” said Assemblymember Michael Novakhov. “We remember the mothers, fathers, sons, daughters, friends, and neighbors whose lives were cut short. We honor the bravery of first responders who ran toward danger and the everyday New Yorkers who lifted each other up in the face of unthinkable tragedy.”

At 12 p.m., St. Philip’s Episcopal Church,1072 80th Street, held a 9/11 Memorial Mass.

Assemblymember Marcela Mitaynes, Councilmember Alexa Aviles and Community Board 7 hosted a vigil at the 9/11 Living Memorial Grove in Sunset Park.

The memorial at the 9/11 Living Memorial Grove in Sunset Park

Photos courtesy of the 72nd Precinct Facebook

“Thank you as well to Bryan Ellicott-Cook, who shared a tribute to his father, deceased EMS Lieutenant Brian Ellicott,” she wrote. “And Jason Otaño, who shared a tribute to FF Adolfo Otaño, E202 (Red Hook, 28 years), who passed [away] in 2013 as a result of Ground Zero toxins. We hold their memories in our hearts on this anniversary.”

The American Veterans Memorial had its annual vigil hosted by NIA Community Services Network.

Photo courtesy of NIA

“Each year, the way we honor those we lost and teach the story of 9/11 grows more important, because it is the next generation who will carry this memory forward after we’re gone,” said Councilmember Justin Brannan, who co-sponsored the event with State Sen. Andrew Gounardes. “And in a world that feels more divided than ever, we owe it to one another—and to those we lost—to choose our shared humanity over seeing each other as obstacles or enemies.”



Green-Wood hosted the “Notes of Tribute: Viewing the 9/11 Memorial Lights”.