Canarsie Park holds 9/11 vigil, with other ceremonies set to be hosted throughout Brooklyn

This year marks the 24th anniversary of the terrorist attacks

Canarsie Park hosted a 9/11 tribute remembering victims and honoring survivors and first responders on Sept. 7.

The rainy vigil didn’t stop people from participating in the ceremony. It was sponsored by The Newtown Foundation and Brooklyn Jefferson Lions Club.

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

“As we marked the 24th anniversary of that tragic day, it felt more important than ever to pause and reflect on the selfless sacrifices made by first responders and ordinary citizens alike,” said State Sen. Roxanne Persaud, who co-sponsored the morning. “Their bravery in the face of unimaginable adversity continues to inspire and unite us. I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who attended, despite the inclement weather. Your presence today is a testament to the strength and resilience of our community as we stand together in remembrance and gratitude.

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta



She also thanked Judy Newton for annually coordinating this event.

Brooklyn will be hosting other 9/11 vigils.

On Sept. 10, a candlelight ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. at the Brooklyn 9/11 Wall of Remembrance at Maimonides Park. The FDNY will present a musical program at 5:30 p.m. This year, the ceremony, called “A Light and a Prayer,” will also honor responders who died from 9/11-related illnesses.

The Wall of Remembrance ceremony.



Eagle Urban Media/File photo



On Sept. 11, at 11 a.m., Assemblymember William Colton and Councilmember Susan Zhuang will host a memorial service at Seth Low Park.

At 12 p.m., St. Philip’s Episcopal Church,1072 80th Street, will have a 9/11 Memorial Mass.

At 6:30 p.m., Assemblymember Marcela Mitaynes, Councilmember Alexa Aviles and Community Board 7 will host a vigil at the 9/11 Living Memorial Grove in Sunset Park. The entrance is at Fifth Avenue and 41st Street.

At 7 p.m., the NIA Community Services Network will host its annual 9/11 vigil at the American Veterans Memorial Pier in Bay Ridge. It is co-sponsored and hosted by Councilmember Justin Brannan and State Sen. Andrew Gounardes.

Xaverian H.S. pipers played “Amazing Grace” at a past 9/11 vigil at the American Veterans Memorial Pier.



Eagle Urban Media/File photo



From 7-9 p.m., Green-Wood hosts “Notes of Tribute: Viewing the 9/11 Memorial Lights”.

Attendees will enter at Fifth Avenue and 25th Street and gather on one of the cemetery’s hills overlooking the city skyline to watch the tribute lights over lower Manhattan.

A moment of silence is held during the memorial service in Seth Low Park.



Eagle Urban Media/File photo

The program will include words of remembrance and a reading of the names of 9/11 victims memorialized at Green-Wood.