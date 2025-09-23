Community comes together to help Brooklyn Waterfront Artist Coalition following five-alarm fire

Fundraiser has been created to help with major damage

A giving community is helping rebuild an art gallery one day at a time.

A massive five-alarm fire ripped through the historic Beard and Robinson Warehouse Stores at 481 Van Brunt St. on Sept. 17, destroying parts of the 150-year-old building, including several rooms that served as art space.

One of the organizations impacted is the Brooklyn Waterfront Artists Coalition (BWAC).

BWAC is an artist-run, non-profit that provides opportunities for artists to show their work, develop professionally, and engage the public in the experience of art. Each season, they have hosted a new exhibit.

Just days before the fire, the group held its opening weekend during its fall season, where they exhibited the work of artists, both local and national.

They operated in building seven and eight of the warehouse, with 25,000 square feet of exhibition space.

The blaze started at 11:25 p.m. and climbed to a fifth-alarm fire by 2:30 a.m. with 200 firefighters on scene as flames shot through windows of the 19th-century-built warehouse.

Firefighters spent days putting out the fire. It was deemed under control on Sept. 19 at 12:20 p.m.

The FDNY told News 12 the FDNY says it must make sure the building is safe before it can remove artwork.

The cause is currently under investigation.

Firefighters battled a massive Red Hook warehouse blaze on Sept. 17, 2025. Photo by Marc A. Hermann

Supporters, community members and artists have gathered to find out how they can help everyone impacted by the fire, including BWAC.

In a statement written Sept. 22, BWAC thanked everyone for their concern and help and explained the situation.

“Hopefully, the fire was quenched before it did major damage to the BWAC space,” the statement read. “The quick actions of the FDNY helped save it, with luck from wind direction, and the deployment of the FDNY fireboat in the canal behind 481 that sprayed thousands of gallons of water onto the building to aid in ending the fire. When sparks reignited on Thursday, the fire moved in the opposite direction from BWAC and was extinguished by the FDNY, which remained on the scene.

Art of the now damaged home of Brooklyn Waterfront Artist Coalition Photo via GoFundMe

“That being said, countless gallons of water were poured into the building, including the space where BWAC is located. The FDNY opened all the doors to let the water flow out. The building is still being evaluated for safety before any of the art can be removed, and the full extent of the damage is assessed.”

BWAC urged all exhibiting artists to remain patient until the FDNY determines it is safe for anyone to enter.



They also stated their hope is that the gallery will reopen to the public in the spring.

President of BWAC Alicia Degener started a GoFundMe page to raise funds for the damage the fire caused the art and materials.

“A devastating fire swept [through] the Beard Street warehouses Wednesday, 9/18, leaving our beloved gallery space of 48 years with extensive damage,” she said. “After an amazing opening last weekend featuring almost 500 artists, we need your help to rebuild and support our artists affected by this devastating fire.”

As of Sept. 23, $29,950 has been donated.

“I am completely devastated to hear this heartbreaking news,” said one donor, Nicole M. “Your gallery was among the most beautiful, unique and distinctive [galleries] I have exhibited in! The kindness you have shown to me and all your artists is immeasurable! This is a massive loss for me, and all artists! I hope that us artists, as a community, can be able to rebuild BWAC gallery together.”

“BWAC is more than a gallery,” said another donor. “It’s a family I have been part of for 13 years. I know our community will rise from this stronger, and I’m proud to stand with it and support its rebuilding. I will be there the entire way.”

“I’m heartbroken to learn of the fire that has devastated BWAC and the adjacent buildings,” said supporter Jodi Selmonsky Conti. “This has been a significant space for artists and such a beautiful place for communities to come together and connect over a shared love and appreciation for art.”

The Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce announced that it will be hosting A Very Brooklyn

﻿Fashion Show Oct. 14. It will be held at brooklynONE Productions in Industry City, and net proceeds from ticket sales will support BWAC as they recover from the recent Red Hook fire.