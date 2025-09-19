Crash causes MTA bus to hit Bay Ridge apartment building

A car collision caused an MTA bus to crash into a Bay Ridge apartment building Sept. 16.

Cops said at 1:30 a.m., a man, 26, was driving a Honda Accord south on Ridge Boulevard when he collided with a B63 MTA bus traveling west on Bay Ridge Avenue.

Photos courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC

After the collision, the bus careened onto the curb and into the side of the building.



No one was on the bus during the crash, and the driver wasn’t injured.

Photos courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC

The driver of the Honda was taken to NYU Langone – Brooklyn for minor injuries.

No arrests have been made, and the crash is under investigation.