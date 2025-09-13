DOT informs Community Board 10 installation has begun on 49 Citi Bike stations in Bay Ridge

Installations of Citi Bikes will be ongoing through the fall.

The New York City Department of Transportation (DOT) has begun installing 49 Citi Bike stations in Bay Ridge.

Community Board 10 (CB 10) stated in an email that the DOT notified them that the installation of the stations began Sept. 11 and the first one installed was next to Owl’s Head Park.

“NYC DOT provided the revised finalized map, which includes several adjustments from the draft original plan,” said the board, which provided station locations that are being installed.

The finalized map for the 49 Citi Bike stations coming to Bay Ridge this fall. Photo courtesy of NYC DOT

Installations of Citi Bikes will be ongoing through the fall.

“Citi Bike is more popular than ever and will provide Bay Ridge residents with a convenient, sustainable, and a quick way to get around,” a DOT spokesperson told this paper on Sept. 11. “As we expand bikeshare deeper into the outer boroughs, more New Yorkers will gain access to a reliable and eco-friendly transportation.”

Citi Bike is a private public partnership between the city of New York and Lyft. DOT is responsible for system planning and outreach while Lyft is responsible for the day-to-day operations and equipment.

Bikes have been placed on the new racks at Wakeman Place and Colonial Road. Photos by Jeffrey Diamond

Locals have voiced both their support and concerns about the plan.

“This is a great addition to the neighborhood,” said resident Jeffrey Diamond. “The more transit options, the better. We now have it all. Subway, buses, ferry and now CitiBike.”

“I think having the stations is a good idea, but like most, I’m worried about losing parking spaces in a neighborhood that’s already hard to park in,” said Bay Ridge resident Raymond D.

Stations have already been set up on Wakeman Place and Colonial Road.

A CB 10 meeting was held back on June 10 on the plan by the DOT to put the stations.

During the meeting, CB 10 District Manager Josephine Beckmann said many of the messages they received stated the number of additional new stations is excessive and not necessary given the demographics of the neighborhood.

“A number of suggestions were received to reduce the number of bikes per station,” she said.

“Start with five, and if it takes off, do 10 or 20,” said an attendee at the meeting. “Go crazy if it is successful. Also, put them by the ferries, put them by the train stations, put them by libraries and buses. It just makes sense.”