Expansive paint job on Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge continues

The project is expected to be completed by summer 2026

Commuters have wondered about the work being done at the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge throughout the year.

The bridge, which turns 61 in November, has been receiving an extensive paint job since early in the year.

The city started repainting both the Staten Island and Brooklyn towers with the project costing $128.5 million, according to SI Advance.

“The needs we’re addressing aren’t entirely cosmetic,” stated the MTA in its recent newsletter. “As we discussed when we first talked about overcoating back in April, better paint can help protect the integrity of big structures in the long term.

The Brooklyn tower of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge is receiving an overcoat of paint.

Photos courtesy of Maria Z.



“The first step in projects like this is removing what’s already there. In this case, almost all of it is the original lead-based paint from the early 1960s. We enclose one section at a time into an air-tight containment, fitted with a giant vacuum. The vacuum blasts away the paint and rust; the containment prevents it from escaping into the atmosphere.”

Following the blasting, workers apply a primer coat, take away the containment, and finish the last few lead-free coats with brushes and rollers.

“We’re repeating the process with the suspender ropes and cable bands that hold up the bridge; they need paint, too, to prevent corrosion,” the MTA stated. “All of this is happening hundreds of feet in the air.”

The project, estimated to be $128.5 million, will help protect the integrity of big structures in the long term, according to the MTA. Photo courtesy of MTA Instagram

Work on the Staten Island tower has been completed. In June, workers started on the Brooklyn tower. Improvements to lighting and electrical equipment are also being made.

The project is expected to be completed by summer 2026.

“It all adds up to a huge investment in the next 60 years of travel between Staten Island and Brooklyn,” MTA said.

The Brooklyn tower of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge is receiving an overcoat of paint. Photos courtesy of Maria Z.

This isn’t the only project the bridge will receive. In June, the MTA board approved a $249 million plan to keep the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge in good repair.

President of MTA Construction and Development Jamie Torres-Springer said the repairs will be through the installation of an innovative main cable dehumidification system.