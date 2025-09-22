FDNY ‘heroes’ brighten days for pediatric patients at Maimonides

Humble Heroes of FDNY was founded in 2015

Not all heroes wear capes.

Members of the FDNY dressed up as superheroes and visited patients at Maimonides Children’s Hospital Sept. 10.

The participants are part of Humble Heroes of FDNY, a nonprofit organization where volunteers dress as famous heroes, visit hospitals, special needs schools, and grief centers, bringing joy to children battling illness.

The group surprised the kids with a special toy drop-off as they were dressed as comic book characters. They said hello to the pediatric patients, gave them high-fives and hugs from our pediatric patients, and took pictures with them.

“They were beyond excited to meet their favorite heroes in real life,” posted Maimonides Health on Facebook. “The joy on our kids’ faces said it all. These moments of happiness mean so much to our families and staff, and we are deeply grateful to the Humble Heroes for bringing such positivity and love into our hospital. Thank you, Humble Heroes of FDNY!”

Humble Heroes of FDNY brighten the days of patients from Maimonides Children’s Hospital, handing out gifts and saying hello dressed as superheroes. Photos courtesy of Maimonides Health

“We are so grateful to the FDNY for bringing joy, laughter and toys to our patients and families,” Alexis Ellis, Manager of Patient and Family Support, told this paper. “Seeing our patients in the hospital light up as Spider-Man, Superman, Captain America, and Deadpool walked through the unit was truly heartwarming. Their generosity and energy brought comfort, smiles, and hope to patients and staff at the hospital.”

Humble Heroes of FDNY was founded in 2015 by firefighter Robert Banome when he and his friends dressed as Power Rangers for a Halloween party where they talked to a woman whose son had cancer. She told him that a visit from the Power Rangers could brighten his day.

Months later, Banome was treated for a burn at NY Presbyterian Hospital. He visited the pediatric unit and felt called to lift the spirits of the children he saw. Then he and his friends started visiting hospitals to bring cheer to other kids.

“We’re a group of committed volunteers joining forces to achieve one common goal – to lift the spirits of ill and grieving children,” explained on Humble Heroes of FDNY’s website. “Disguised as the most famous heroes of our time, we visit hospitals, special needs schools, and community centers, bringing joy to kids fighting life’s injustices. Our mantra is, ‘Anyone can be someone’s hero.’