Food Network names L&B Spumoni Gardens top New York pizza

They are top of the heap!

With New York being famous for being one of the best places in the world for pizza, a beloved Gravesend fixture took top honors.

Television channel Food Network listed 50 of the best pizza slices from the country and named L&B Spumoni Gardens, 2725 86th St., the top honors in New York.

The outlet described why the Sicilian slice is special and sets it apart from competitors.

“It’s the pizzeria’s World-Famous L&B Sicilian slice that has arguably elevated this place into a pizza-lovers’ destination,” Food Network stated. “This slice sets itself apart with an upside-down composition. The cheese is sprinkled right on top of the dough, which is then layered with a sweet tomato sauce and finished with a flurry of salty Parmesan flakes on top.”

The L&B Sicilian pizza. Photo courtesy of L&B Spumoni Gardens website

The family-owned eatery opened in 1939.

In Dec. 2024, it opened its second location in DUMBO.

“The crown is ours,” the owners wrote on the eatery’s Facebook page. “L&B Spumoni Gardens has officially been named New York’s Best Slice by Food Network and featured in Time Out.

For over 80 years, our upside-down Sicilian has been a Brooklyn tradition, and now the whole city’s in agreement: this is the slice to rule them all. Of course, no trip to L&B is complete without our signature spumoni for dessert. Come taste what everyone’s talking about.”

Its website states it began as a pushcart operation that evolved into the 86th Street location, which includes a pizzeria, restaurant and ice cream parlor.

L&B Spumoni Gardens received an honor from Food Network, naming it the best pizza in the state. Photo courtesy of L&B Spumoni Gardens Facebook

“Our history is rooted in love, family, and a passion for bringing people together around great food,” it said. “Today, the fourth generation of the Barbati family continues this legacy, ensuring every guest experiences the warmth and flavor that made L&B a Brooklyn legend.”

Locals were excited about the news.

“That’s great,” posted a fan on its Facebook page. “Congratulations. Now, can you please ship some down to South Carolina for me?”

“About time they recognized L & B Pizza,” wrote another. “It’s always been the best.”