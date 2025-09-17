Fun for fall as Norwegian Christian Home and Health Center hosts annual fair

The annual fair returned last year after a break caused by the COVID-19 pandemic

Norwegian Christian Home and Health Center, 1250 67th Street, held its annual Fall Fair on Sept. 13.

The day, which ran from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., featured Norwegian and American food, raffles, and vendors selling Scandinavian gifts and specialties.

Vice Chair, Board of Directors and Chair of the Fall Fair Arlene Rutuelo told the Eagle that the transition was another success.

“Each year, we showcase our beautiful campus by welcoming the community for a full day of fun and fellowship,” she said. “Guests enjoyed a vibrant mix of vendors, delicious American and international foods, handmade chocolates, high-quality raffles, and exciting children’s games.

A big crowd gathered at the Norwegian Christian Home and Health Center’s annual Fall Fair. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

“The weather was perfect, and families and friends traveled from across the tri-state area to join in the celebration. It was a joy to see our campus filled with laughter, community spirit, and neighborly connection. Thank you to everyone who came out to support the Fair—your presence made this day truly special.”

Vendors on hand sold different gifts and food. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

According to its website, Norwegian Christian Home began in 1903, caring for a small group of elderly women. Its name changed to the Norwegian Christian Home for the Aged in 1911, as they admitted men. Finally, in 1973, a skilled nursing facility was added, and the space was changed to its current name.

“It’s a wonderful institution that’s been around for over 100 years, taking care of and serving our senior population,” said Victoria Hofmo, president of the Scandinavian East Coast Museum. “Today is their big fall fair, and we’re so glad to have it back after COVID. It’s the second year back. There are beautiful things for sale, homemade, and raffles that will support the home.”

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

