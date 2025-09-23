Hoban Run continues to honor a local fallen hero

The 37th annual race also held a ceremony and honored Assistant Chief Francis Giordano, commanding officer patrol of Brooklyn South

It was sunny skies as Xaverian hosted its 37th Annual P.O. Chris Hoban Memorial Run on Sept. 21.

The day commemorated Hoban, who died in the line of duty in 1988 at the age of 26.

The event featured a ceremony and 5k and five-mile runs, as well as a walk and a race for kids.

The Police Alumni of Xaverian created a memorial scholarship fund to honor the officer.

Local group Ridge Runners were well represented during the day.

Photo courtesy of Ridge Runners



The 5-mile run started and concluded at Xaverian, 7100 Shore Road. The route ran along the promenade to the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge and returned along Third Avenue to the school.



The 5K race started at Xaverian and went down and back along the harbor promenade and returned to the school.

Children even partook in the run. Photo by Jayme Lally

“The Hoban Run is enthusiastically supported by the Xaverian Police Alumni, the NYPD, and the entire community,” Xaverian stated. “The Run not only keeps alive the memory of Chris’ personal sacrifice, but it also serves as the primary funding of the Hoban Scholarship, which provides tuition assistance to sons and daughters of New York City Police Officers attending Xaverian.”







There were plenty of runners during the Hoban Run’s various competitions.

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta



There were plenty of runners during the Hoban Run’s various competitions.

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta There were plenty of runners during the Hoban Run’s various competitions.

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta There were plenty of runners during the Hoban Run’s various competitions.

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

During the opening ceremony, Assistant Chief Francis Giordano, commanding officer patrol of Brooklyn south, received the Police Officer Christopher Hoban Service to New York Award.

Participant Dmitry Babenko won the first overall team male 5K trophy.

“Today I jumped into the Chris Hoban Memorial race, just a simple 5k run alongside 640 other runners,” he wrote. “Honestly, I had no expectations. My racewalking competition season is over, I’m out of shape, and still nursing some injuries. But to my surprise, I ended up winning the race and helping our team take first place overall. The funny part? I didn’t even realize I was in the lead until the very end. I was just pushing myself the whole way, because that’s how you’re supposed to run a race.”

Runner Dmitry Babenko wins top honors.

Photo by Mikhail Bernadsky Photographer



He told this paper that being a part of the traditional run was special.

“The Chris Hoban Run is always special because it brings the whole community together,” he said. “I loved being out there with the Ridge Runners. We pushed each other, had fun, and it felt great to honor Officer Hoban’s memory in the process.”

It was another big turnout for racers during the Hoban Run. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Other participants said it was important to keep Hoban’s memory alive through the race.

Bay Ridge-based group Ridge Runners had a big presence.



“For Ridge Runners, the P.O. Christopher Hoban ’80 Memorial Run is one of our favorite local community events,” said Peter Fu, one of the group’s lead runners. “The spirit of the Hoban Run, in many ways, aligns with our group’s core values of supporting one another as well as the community. The event has become an annual tradition for our run family to get together, stay active, and celebrate one another.”

Assistant Chief Francis Giordano, commanding officer patrol of Brooklyn south, received the Police Officer Christopher Hoban Service to New York Award.

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta Assistant Chief Francis Giordano, commanding officer patrol of Brooklyn south, received the Police Officer Christopher Hoban Service to New York Award.

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

“I graduated Xaverian in [2001] and have been doing the Hoban run for about 15 years now,” said racer Jayme Lally. “It’s always great to come back to Xaverian and especially to Honor P.O. Chris Hoban. Both my kids have done the run, and it’s always a great day to come down and participate and see old friends.”

Elected officials, representatives, local leaders and precincts also attended.

“Honored to take part in the annual Chris Hoban Run,” stated the 66 Precinct’s Facebook page. “A great day remembering his legacy and running alongside so many from the community.”

“Our office joined this year’s Hoban Run at Xaverian High School honoring NYPD Assistant Chief Frank Giordano for his service to our community,” wrote U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis. “Whether it’s Police Officer Chris Hoban or Chief Giordano, our community has a great appreciation for those who protect our city.”

Cheerleaders encouraging the hundreds of participants.

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta Cheerleaders encouraging the hundreds of participants.

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

“It was a beautiful morning for the official unofficial start of fall in Bay Ridge — the 37th Annual Chris Hoban Memorial Run,” said Councilmember Justin Brannan. “Congratulations and thank you to everyone who ran or walked for a great cause.”

Cheerleaders encouraging the hundreds of participants. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Cheerleaders encouraging the hundreds of participants. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta