It’s back to school for borough

Parents, students welcome the new year, while public schools enforce their restrictions on the use of personal internet-enabled devices

Back in session with a smile!



Brooklyn welcomed students back to school for another year of learning.

Catholic schools opened Sept. 3, while New York City public schools opened the following day.

Photos courtesy of Our Lady of Grace

Parents and their kids are excited about what the new school year will bring.

“Our oldest is excited to be going back and seeing her friends and starting third grade, while Aria, our youngest, is excited to be starting at her sister’s school and meeting new friends and teachers,” said Anthony Marino, whose kids attend St. Bernadette Catholic Academy (SBCA). “The SBCA community is amazing.”

Zoe M. with sister Aria M. start their school year.Photos courtesy of Anthony Marino



Zoe ready for her first day.

Photos courtesy of Anthony Marino

Aria is all smiles before her first day.

Photos courtesy of Anthony Marino



“The first day of school is a proud moment regardless of the grade your child is starting,” said parent John Quaglione. “Every year marks a milestone for families, and it’s important that our children feel supported from day one of the new academic year. I’m excited to have a front row seat so I see the amazing things they will accomplish.”

Olivia Q. and Gianna D. start their first day of fourth grade at Bay Ridge Catholic Academy.

Photos courtesy of John Quaglione

Natalie Q. and Sara M. at Fontbonne.Photos courtesy of John Quaglione



Bishop Robert Brannan welcomed back students in a statement.

“As we begin this school year with a certain tenderness in our hearts, we also move forward with unwavering faith and determination,” he said. “We move forward as people of hope, confidence, and praise. Our Catholic Schools of Brooklyn & Queens stand as beacons of academic excellence rooted in faith, where students don’t just learn facts and figures, but discover their purpose and calling in God’s plan.”

Photos courtesy of Our Lady of Grace

Photos courtesy of Our Lady of Grace



“We’re so proud to have opened the doors of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Academy on Wednesday to such a profound sense of family, faith, and excitement for a new school year among our students and staff,” said Kelly Wolf, the school’s principal.

For public schools, this is the first year that students will not be able to use personal internet-enabled electronic devices on school grounds during the school day without an approved exception. This includes cell phones and tablets.

Governor Kathy Hochul greeted students at M.S. 582 The Magnet School for Multimedia, Technology, and Urban Planning, 207 Bushwick Ave., and talked about the new rule, hoping it will help students focus on their studies better.

Governor Kathy Hochul highlights distraction-free schools to students of M.S. 582.



Susan Watts/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul



Susan Watts/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul



“Well, one thing that’s going to be a little different for you, too, is that this is the first time that you’ll not have cell phones in your possession during the school day,” she told the students. “Now we’re doing this because we want to make sure that you can keep learning and in a distraction-free environment. You are going to be smarter because you’ll be paying attention more in school. Your teachers will have a better experience teaching you and making connections with you.”



