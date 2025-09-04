‘James and the Giant Peach’ comes to Bay Ridge’s Narrows Community Theater

Narrows Community Theater celebrates 54 years of producing shows in the borough

It’s showtime!

Narrows Community Theater is bringing another popular show to the stage with its latest production, “James and the Giant Peach.”

The show is NCT’s 16th annual summer youth production.

Based on the book written by Roald Dahl, “James and the Giant Peach” follows James Henry Trotter as he looks to find adventure and climbs inside a giant, magical peach. The production will feature a score by award-winning Pasek and Paul.

“This enchanting full-length musical adaptation will transport audiences of all ages on a magical journey with young James as he discovers friendship, courage and adventure inside a giant peach,” NCT said in a release.

The production is directed by Elliot Colby. Jack Cline serves as the music director and Dana Mongelli is the choreographer for this production.

“James and the Giant Peach is a story of a chosen family and embracing differences,” Colby said. “In a world often full of cruelty, our characters find sanctuary where they are able to be themselves without judgment or discrimination.”

Information on Narrows Community Theater’s “James and the Giant Peach.” Photo courtesy of Narrows Community Theater Photo courtesy of Narrows Community Theater

Along with entertaining audiences, NCT’s goal is to give young performers in the community the chance to develop their acting skills while providing entertainment for audiences of all ages.

“One of the great joys of being a part of NCT is watching these talented kids go from the tentative steps of a first rehearsal to the powerful, confident performances they share with you, their friends, family and community,” said NCT Board President Anjeanette Stokes.

NCT partnered with Bay Ridge-based St. Patrick Church’s pantry to launch a food drive. Called Peaches for Peaches, theater attendees are asked to bring canned food items, including peaches, to help those in need.

“We’re turning our theater into a community gathering place that not only entertains but actively addresses food insecurity in Bay Ridge,” said Stokes. “The initiative reflects the show’s themes of community and caring for one another, making each performance an opportunity for audiences to make a real difference in their neighbors’ lives.”

The NCT is a nonprofit organization that started 54 years ago, producing musical and non-musical theater in the South Brooklyn area.

“Through its commitment to education, community outreach and artistic excellence, Narrows Community Theater continues to bring high-quality theater to Brooklyn and beyond,” NCT stated.

This year, NCT has also produced shows including “42nd Street” and “Spring Awakening.” In December, a production of “Anastasia” will premiere.

“James and the Giant Peach” premieres at the Fort Hamilton Army Base Theater, 403 John Warren Ave., on Friday, Sept. 5 at 8 p.m. Five additional shows will be performed on Sept. 6 and 7 at 2 p.m., Sept. 12 at 8 p.m., and Sept. 13 and 14 at 2 p.m.