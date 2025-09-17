Malliotakis joins President Trump during his trip to Yankee Stadium on anniversary of 9/11 terrorist attack 

U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis joined President Donald Trump during his visit to Yankee Stadium for the 24th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks.

She, along with Yankees President Randy Levine and other officials, joined Trump, who watched the game inside the Steinbrenner family suite.

President Donald Trump gestures to people during the seventh inning of a baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Detroit Tigers Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)



Malliotakis, who represents Congressional District 11, which covers part of Southern Brooklyn and all of Staten Island, posted a video on her Facebook page from the suite as the president waved to the crowd as they chanted, “USA.”

“In the end, he’s just a New Yorker who loves our city and our country,” she posted. “Honored to join POTUS at Yankee Stadium on this solemn & patriotic day.”

Prior to their game against the Detroit Tigers, Trump visited the Yankees’ clubhouse, shook hands and spoke to the players.

President Trump waves to the Yankee Stadium crowd. Photos courtesy of U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis Facebook

“He came in here, and he told us we were going to win, so I think that gave everybody the confidence in this room to go out there and do it,” Yankees star Aaron Judge told reporters after the team won. “I guess we’ve got to have him around more often.”

They showed Trump on the big screen early in the game.

Earlier, Malliotakis led a letter to Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth requesting his assistance to secure a trial date for the terrorists responsible for the 9/11 attacks. The original trial date, set for 2021, was postponed due to COVID-19.

She also announced that she joined U.S. Rep. Andrew Garbarino in introducing legislation that urges all 50 states to include the events of the September 11th terrorist attacks in their school curricula and is cosponsoring legislation with Rep. Mike Lawler to designate September 11 as a national day of mourning.

President Donald Trump dances to the song Y.M.C.A. as he attends a Detroit Tigers against the New York Yankees baseball game with Yankees president Randy Levine, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

“Today the nation reflects on the families who still carry an empty seat at the table and the extraordinary courage of those who ran toward danger to help others,” she said. “Our nation will never forget their sacrifice, heroism, and bravery. We made a commitment as a nation to never forget the tragedy of the worst terror attack on American soil, nor the legacy and heroism of the first responders and survivors who rushed to aid their fellow New Yorkers.

“It is critical that we ensure future generations learn the history of September 11th, 2001, the courage and resilience that unified our nation, so we could rebuild, as well as the threats of terrorism that we still face today by those who seek to destroy our freedom and way of life, including by marking this day as a national day of mourning.”