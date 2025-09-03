Off-duty officer killed in hit-and-run on BQE was Sunset Park native

Officer Jay Peña was also a member of the Glory Martial Arts Center

The off-duty police officer who was killed in a hit-and-run while riding his motorcycle on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway (BQE) Aug. 27 was a Sunset Park native.

Police said Officer Jay Peña, 30, was driving a Yamaha motorcycle on the BQE at 8:30 a.m. when he collided with a 2020 Freightliner box truck near exit 27 to Atlantic Avenue, allegedly driven by Carlos Almanzar Toribio, also 30.

Peña was pronounced dead at the scene.

The funeral for Officer Jay Peña was held at Our Lady of Angels, where police officers, elected officials, friends and family paid their respects. Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office

Cops said Toribio drove away after the collision. He was later arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, operating an unregistered vehicle and having no license plate. A judge ordered him to be held on a $300,000 bond.

Officer Jay Peña died on the BQE after his motorcycle collided with a box truck. Image via Citizen App

Peña was an officer at the 84th Precinct, which covers Brooklyn Heights, Boerum Hill, and Vinegar Hill.

He was a Sunset Park resident. Viewing services were held at Clavin Funeral Home in Bay Ridge on Sept. 2.

A funeral Mass was held Sept. 3 at Our Lady of Angels Church. 7320 Fourth Avenue.

The burial was at Green-Wood Cemetery.

“Devastated by the loss of our brother following an off-duty motorcycle crash in Brooklyn this morning,” wrote the NYC Police Benevolent Association. “Please join us in praying for his family, friends and co-workers as they deal with this unimaginable loss.”

Peña was a member of the Glory Martial Arts Center, 268 Bay Ridge Ave.

Police officers, friends and family paid their respects to Officer Jay Peña at Clavin Funeral Home in Bay Ridge Sept. 2. Photos courtesy of NYC Police Benevolent Association Facebook page

“A dedicated student, teammate, and friend, Jay passed away in a tragic accident this week,” wrote the center on Facebook. “Jay was more than just a teammate. He was part of our community, our mats, and our everyday moments. His energy and kindness left a mark on everyone he trained with.

Officer Jay Peña Photo via New York PBA Facebook Page

“This is a hard hit for all of us. Our gym will not be the same without him. Our thoughts and love are with Jay’s family and friends. He will always be remembered, and he will always have a place on our mats.”

Owners of the center also organized a GoFundMe page for Peña’s family, which has raised $9,210 as of Sept. 2.

Officer Jay Peña Photo via Clavin Funeral Home Website

“His family is now facing the unimaginable, and we want to surround them with the love and support they deserve,” the page read. “If you are able, please consider making a donation. No amount is too small, and every contribution is a way to ease their burden and show that Jay’s service and memory will never be forgotten.”

People who knew Peña took to the Sunset Park Crew Facebook page to respond to the news.

“He was a great guy, and when I was younger, around 13-16, he used to be full of life,” said Manny Eli, who said that he attended Saint Agatha School, 736 48th Street. “He loved skateboarding.”

According to the Daily News, Peña survived another motorcycle crash years earlier.

He is survived by his parents and brother.