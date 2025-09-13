Police seek crook for stealing nearly $5k worth of tools from Bay Ridge home

Police are looking for a thief who stole thousands of dollars’ worth of tools from a Bay Ridge home last month.

On Aug. 13 at 4:55 p.m., a man opened a rear door to a home on Sixth Avenue and 80th Street and stole construction tools valued at $4,900 and fled on foot, cops said.

Surveillance images of the suspect Photos courtesy of NYPD

The suspect is described as having medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts, and white and red sneakers.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on X at @NYPDTips.