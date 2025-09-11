Roselli begins homestand with walk-off win

After starting the season with Brooklyn, Levittown native Nick Roselli returned to the Cyclones after spending two months down at Low-A St. Lucie. While in Florida, the Mets’ 11th pick of 2024 worked on his batting mechanics and the type of routines that brought him success when he played for Binghamton University. Roselli, a traditional second baseman, also learned how to play the corner outfield positions to broaden his versatility.

Returning to Brooklyn in late July, Roselli has routinely played right field and has made more contact since his reemergence at Maimonides Park.

Assistant athletic trainer Brandon Harrist welcomes recent call-up Trace Willhoite to Brooklyn. Photo by Jim Dolan

Hosting the Hudson Valley Renegades to start the last home series of the regular season, the Cyclones found themselves in a 7-0 second-inning deficit, but they only trailed 9-7 by the bottom of the ninth.

With runners on second and third with two out, Roselli fouled off a changeup to make the count 1-2. Guessing that he might get the same pitch again, Roselli connected with a moonshot over the right-field fence that sent his Cyclone teammates onto the field to celebrate a 10-9 walk-off win. For the game, he went 2-for-3 with two walks, two runs and four RBIs.

Speaking about the longest game of the season (three and a half hours), manager Gilbert Gomez said the effort showed the character of the team, where the offense bailed out the pitching staff in one of the most amazing comebacks of the year. When asked to look forward to the playoffs for his preference to play a particular opponent, Gomez said it was a premature question with two weeks still left and that the playoff opponent is immaterial since the team still needs to improve in order to succeed in the playoffs.