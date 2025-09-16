SAS Italian Records receives New York State Empire Award

The store opened in 1967 and is soon set to close

Honored before saying goodbye.

Another popular Bensonhurst shop, SAS Italian Records, 7113 18th Ave., was recognized by State Sen. Steve Chan, who presented it with the New York State Empire Award during a ceremony outside the storefront on Sept. 13.

The award recognizes outstanding local businesses, organizations, and groups across New York State. The store opened in 1967.

Current owner and operator of the store Silvana Conte, who told its customers that it would be permanently closing its doors in June, received the certificate and was surrounded by family and friends.

Chan told Conte that SAS Italian Records has been an iconic shop in the neighborhood.

Photos courtesy of State Sen. Steve Chan

“Bensonhurst is the great neighborhood that it is because of businesses like SAS Italian Records,” he said. “The reason we are here today is to honor Silvana and her family for being here almost 60 years, providing us entertainment and articles we love to have in our possession, religious or otherwise.

He also discussed the diversity of the neighborhood.

“Let us not forget this beautiful neighborhood of Bensonhurst in south Brooklyn,” he said. “It took a collage of ethnicities to stand together to build the kind of neighborhood that we have now. Together, we forged bonds and friendships. We got along together as neighbors, not always, but most of the time. Now we understand each other very well. Our cultures intermingle, and we build a neighborhood together.”

Conte was touched by the award.

“I want to thank all of our customers,” she said. “We really don’t consider you customers. We consider you to be family, and we love you very much. We appreciate you. I want to give a shout-out to my mother. This store was everything to her.”

“Thank you for this beautiful store,” a speaker said during the ceremony. “My generation was starting to come; we were showing our Italian pride. It was because of here that I met my beautiful Italian boyfriend. So, this store means a lot to me, and I’ll always remember it and cherish it.”

Earlier this year, Chan also gave the award to co-owners of Bari Pork Store, 6319 18th Ave., Tony Turrigiano and George Firrantello before they closed shop in July.

Photos courtesy of State Sen. Steve Chan

Back in June, Conte talked about the emotional goodbye and that she kept the store open because of her mother Rita, who opened it with her husband Ciro after they came from Ponza, Italy.

Rita died in May.

“This meant everything to me,” she said in a video posted by Once Upon a Time in Brooklyn’s Instagram page. “I had my first kiss right there. My grandmother died there, too, as a matter of fact. She had a stroke and hit the floor right there. The store is everything. It’s history. My whole family is represented here.”

An official closing date hasn’t yet been announced.