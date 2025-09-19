Seniors say farewell to summer with Community Services Network picnic

Saying goodbye to summer in style.

NIA Community Services Network held its annual senior picnic at Dyker Beach Golf Course Sept. 16.

Seniors from different centers attended the party and enjoyed food, music and dancing.

The event was also sponsored by State Sen. Andrew Gounardes and Councilmember Justin Brannan.

Eagle Urban Media photos by Arthur De Gaeta

“They soaked up the beautiful weather, enjoyed a delicious lunch, and danced,” NIA said about the attendees. “A special thanks to their chaperones, our youth volunteers from J.H.S. 259 William McKinley, who ensured our seniors had a great time. And thank you to @metroplushealth for tabling at this event and providing our seniors with valuable health resources.”

Brannan, who told the crowd it would be his last senior picnic as councilmember since he is term-limited, said the tradition has been a fun one.

“If we have to end the summer, this is the best way to do it,” he said. “Coming together, having a good time, enjoying beautiful weather.”

Eagle Urban Media photos by Arthur De Gaeta

NIA Community Services Network was founded in 1981 and is a non-profit community service organization dedicated to addressing issues that impact youth, families, and seniors.

State Sen. Gounardes dances at the picnic.



Photo courtesy of State Sen. Andrew Gounardes Facebook

“NIA is proud to continue the tradition of our memorable, multi-generational Senior Citizens Picnics, first started years ago by our President Michael A. Bové alongside our CEO Mary Anne Cino,” said NIA Director of Communications and Development Virginia Chieco. “This gathering, hosted in partnership with Councilman Justin Brannan and Senator Andrew Gounardes, is truly cherished by our seniors, offering them afternoons filled with music, dancing, and connection.

Eagle Urban Media photos by Arthur De Gaeta

“This is just our way of giving back to you,” Brannan said. “We’re not asking for anything from you today. We are just saying thank you for all you do in the community. Stay healthy, and let’s have a great time. We had a great summer, let’s have a great fall, then into the holidays.”

“What’s better than a sunny fall afternoon with our senior community,” posted Gounardes. “It was a joy to hit the dance floor with friends and neighbors at today’s Senior Picnic.”