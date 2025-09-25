Sunset Park Fifth Avenue BID hosts its big end-of-summer festival 

The annual festival included live music, food, and entertainment for kids and adults

The Sunset Park Fifth Avenue Business Improvement District (BID) said farewell to summer with its annual festival Sept. 21.

The festivities were held on Fifth Avenue between 44th and 59th Street from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Photos courtesy of Sunset Park Fifth Avenue Business Improvement District

Music and dancing were on full display for attendees.

“This year’s festival was one of the best ever,” said David Estrada, the BID’s executive director. “The Sunset Park BID has been producing this street festival for over 20 years, and it has grown into the single largest public event in our neighborhood. [Through the years] tens of thousands of visitors strolled the avenue, enjoyed food from all over the world, stopped to play or get free goodie bags or listened to music. Merchandise vendors from all over the city sold things as varied as electronics, tools, clothes, artisanal crafts, kitchen magnets and toys.”

The festival had two amusement zones for kids with bounce houses and mechanical rides, as well as 400 booths set up for restaurants, merchandise vendors, and public service organizations.

There were also musical performances.

“One key way we define success for this festival is by how many of our own Fifth Avenue merchants and restaurants participate,” Estrada said. “I’m proud to announce that 110 of our 600 businesses came out to meet new customers and show off how great the goods and services are on the avenue.”

He also applauded the work of the NYC Department of Sanitation and NYPD.

“Vendors were able to set up early and sell right through to 6 pm.,” he said. “We had a big effort from the NYPD 72nd Precinct and from the local DSNY Garage. They were out overnight relocating vehicles and using the big mechanical brooms to clean up the avenue. NYPD, especially our auxiliary officers, were out all day making sure everyone stayed safe.

“By 9 p.m. the avenue was clear, DSNY was back to work, and I’m happy to report that the avenue looked cleaner and tidier on Monday morning than before the festival.”

There was a large group of people who showed up to say goodbye to summer in Sunset Park BID for its annual festival.

