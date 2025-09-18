Tigers step up as new captains

Before most people had finished their breakfast, members of the Fort Hamilton H.S. football team were already on the practice field this summer before the heat of the afternoon. Having started in mid-August, the Fort Hamilton Tigers are looking forward to a promising as well as a challenging year, especially after a 44-14 non-conference loss to Xaverian to open the season.

After finishing first last season in the 3A Division, the Tigers were topped by one point (37-36) by Brooklyn Tech to win the 2024 PSAL championship. As a result of finishing as a championship finalist, the Tigers along with Tech were promoted to the next 4A Division, which is the highest level in the PSAL.

This season’s captains are junior Aiden Porter at quarterback and junior Tom O’Neill at running back and linebacker. Senior captain Zak Benchemmar will be at receiver and linebacker while senior captain Michael Alvarez will be at center. The Tigers will open their PSAL schedule at home with their first game against the Eagle Academy for Young Men ll.