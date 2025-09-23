WindScape Brooklyn celebrates opening in Sunset Park

Sunset Park and Industry City have a new learning center.

The ribbon was cut on WindScape Brooklyn, 34 35th St., sixth floor, a center dedicated to educating its visitors on offshore wind energy Sept. 19.

The center was developed on behalf of Empire Wind and in collaboration with New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC), New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), and other community and educational partners.

It features eight exhibits and was developed with the help of the local community, such as the Workforce Development Institute, Red Hook Initiative, Sunset Park High School, and Central Brooklyn Economic Development Corporation.

The interactive exhibits and programming give visitors a look at the offshore wind through an immersive experience.

The center’s design includes ample space for gathering, including a multi-use classroom, co-lab space, and a 29-foot screen story box theater. Community groups and local organizations will be able to reserve space for free.

Attendees check out the new space in Industry City. Photo courtesy of Empire Wind

Its design was reviewed by the Center for Inclusive Design and Environmental Access at the University of Buffalo.

The space also is a community center and provides workforce development resources.

“The WindScape Brooklyn Offshore Wind Learning Center will help build the green workforce of tomorrow – giving New Yorkers of all backgrounds the opportunity to learn about this industry while overlooking the ongoing transformation of the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal into a state-of-the-art offshore wind port facility,” said NYCEDC President and CEO Andrew Kimball. “Forging ahead on the city’s Green Economy Action Plan, NYCEDC is proud to partner with Equinor to further advance green job creation, drive economic activity, and shape a more sustainable future from within the five boroughs.”

The center will offer public programming, school field trips, and internship opportunities, establishing the center as a vital community hub.

“Visitors will learn how this exciting power source works while celebrating the people and places that bring projects like Empire Wind to life,” said President of Equinor Renewables Americas Molly Morris. “This eye-opening and engaging experience results from collaboration across industry, community groups, scientific experts and local government working together to share the next chapter of New York’s energy future.”



“This sector will create jobs, generate billions of dollars in economic activity, provide clean power for hundreds of thousands of homes and, with WindScape Brooklyn in the lead, capture the collective imagination of a new generation of New Yorkers who will lead us into a more sustainable future,” said New York City Deputy Mayor Adolfo Carrión.