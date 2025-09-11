Wonder opens its newest location in Coney Island

This marks Wonder’s seventh Brooklyn location

Coney Island welcomes its newest eatery.

Wonder, a food hall operating a collection of restaurants spanning a variety of food, held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new Coney Island location last month.

The court features chefs Bobby Flay, Jose Andres, Marcus Samuelsson and more, along with award-winning restaurants from across the country, including Tejas Barbeque and Di Fara Pizza.

This will be Wonder’s 59th location and seventh one in Brooklyn. They also have restaurants in New Jersey, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

It was a celebratory atmosphere as Wonder opened its newest location in Coney Island last month. Photos courtesy of State Sen. Jessica Scarcella-Spanton’s Facebook page

“As a New York–based company, we’re thrilled to bring Wonder to Coney Island and introduce a new way to enjoy mealtime in this iconic neighborhood,” said Jason Rusk, EVP of Restaurant Operations. “Our goal is to make it easier for the community to enjoy a wide variety of delicious, crave-worthy food all in one order, and we look forward to being a part of the energy and vibrancy that makes Coney Island so special. We’re also proud to highlight local favorites like Di Fara, celebrating Brooklyn flavors that are close to home and a beloved part of the city’s food scene.”

The first 100 customers received gifts, and the first 50 got giveaways from the Brooklyn Cyclones.

There was also a Wonder’s pop-up on the boardwalk outside Deno’s Wonder Wheel Amusement Park that provided giveaways and prizes.

It was a celebratory atmosphere as Wonder opened its newest location in Coney Island last month. Photos courtesy of Wonder

“Our office had the opportunity to celebrate the grand opening of Wonder’s newest location in Coney Island,” wrote State Sen. Jessica Scarcella-Spanton. “Congratulations on your 20th location in the five boroughs — we’re excited to see your continued growth in Brooklyn.”

It was a celebratory atmosphere as Wonder opened its newest location in Coney Island last month. Photos courtesy of State Sen. Jessica Scarcella-Spanton’s Facebook page

Available restaurants include: Limesalt; Tejas Barbecue; Fred’s Meat & Bread; Yasas by Michael Symon; Streetbird by Marcus Samuelsson; Burger Baby; Wing Trip; Alanza Pizza; Room for Dessert; Alanza; Detroit Brick Pizza Co.; Royal Greens; Hanu Poke; Di Fara Pizza; Bellies (kids); Bobby Flay Steak; The Mainstay by Marc Murphy; Walnut Lane; and Maydan.