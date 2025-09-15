Xaverian clips Fort Hamilton to open season

The Xaverian Clippers opened the high school football season by hosting the Fort Hamilton Tigers under the Friday night lights of the Aviator Sports Complex on Aug. 30.

Starting the season in a non-conference match-up, the CHSFL Clippers were highly favored to win the contest over the PSAL Tigers, who had just moved up to the top division after making it to last season’s championship finals.

Xaverian’s defense converges on Fort Hamilton’s Thomas O’Neill as he gains the first down in the fourth quarter.

Led by senior quarterback Terence Watson, the Clippers displayed what they are known for – an explosive offense and a controlling defense. With Watson at the helm, Joseph Tomassetti at running back and Christian LaRocca at receiver, Xaverian took a commanding 30-6 lead at the half.

Fort Hamilton would get on the board just twice during the game with a second-quarter 5-yard touchdown pass to Zaire Thomas and a fourth-quarter 3-yard run by Jayden Pagan for the final 44-14 Xaverian win.