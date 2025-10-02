Alpine gives Tigers top billing

Photographer Zay Wright @whotookthis gave the wheel a spin and the Fort Hamilton football team had the good fortune to be selected as the New York City team to win an Instagram photo shoot contest. After Media Manager Kate Farley was notified that the Tigers had won, she canvassed Bay Ridge and found that the Alpine Theater would be the perfect location for the photo shoot.

After she had just completed a photo shoot of the team’s seniors at the school during the week before, some top-performing members of the junior class were naturally in line for some recognition. Alpine Manager Michael Lathourakis opened his theater to six juniors who posed for Wright outside and inside of his venue. Coincidentally, Lathourakis even has ties to Fort Hamilton, having married a 2001 graduate.

Alpine Manager Michael Lathourakis holds the Tigers’ 2025 football schedule, which is also displayed in the theater’s coming attractions window.

For the juniors who are entering their second year on the varsity, Aiden Porter was the first selection as the team’s quarterback. At running back Tom O’Neill and Mycul Glover were also selected. At the lineman positions Rachid Zamy and Angelo Pietro were also picked.

For the sixth member of the shoot, newcomer transfer Puka Aleaga from Las Vegas was included. Aleaga, who lives on the Fort Hamilton Army Base, transferred from Bishop Gorman H.S., a storied championship football program. Being Texas-born and of Samoan decent, the Tigers are confident that Aleaga’s big 6-foot frame will provide some more offensive line protection for quarterback Porter in his first season at the helm.